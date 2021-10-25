Champs too good for the old enemy in one-sided semi-final

Sam Mulroy underlined his value to Naomh Mairtin as the champs recorded a big win over Newtown Blues.

Noamh Mairtin 2-13

Newtown Blues 0-9

Early goals from Sam Mulroy and Eoghan Callaghan sent Naomh Mairtin on their way to their fourth senior final in a row at the expense of their recent rivals Newtown Blues.

Once Mulroy found the net from the penalty spot, the champions’ reign never looked in trouble as they could afford to take their foot of the gas at stages such was their control of the contest.

The highly anticipated semi was delayed further with traffic congestion outside Pairc Ui Mhuirí but it mattered little to the Joe Ward holders as they began the game at a frantic pace.

John Clutterbuck sprung highest from the throw-in to set the tone and minutes later he was fouled by Paul Moore for that decisive penalty. Eoghan Callaghan smelt blood and quickly added another major. Callaghan had space to drive into and he did so with aplomb to drive a low finish to the net.

Shell-shocked Blues eventually responded with two Ciaran Downey frees in the eighth minute.

However, as the pace of the game began to slow down, Newtown Blues would rue the loss of Colm Judge through suspension even more.

His absence alone was a significant loss but his sides wayward free taking from the right hand side midway through the first half denied them the chance to narrow the rapidly expanding margin.

In contrast Mairtin’s ability to find the target was noticeable. JP Rooney curled over a beauty from the sideline, Mulroy’s touchline free was a mammoth effort and Conor Whelan shone with two first half points.

The Blues' confidence began to grow as they came out of their early daze. Rob Carr and Daire Nally pulled two points back at the end of the half to make it 2-6 to 0-5 at the turn setting up a tantalising second half.

The resumption was scrappier with scores hard to come by as both sides upped the physicality and the Blues throwing on a plethora of substitutes.

Mulroy and Stephen Campbell did extend Fergal Reel’s side's lead eight minutes into the second half only for Downey and Rob Carr to add to their tallies in reply.

In the final quarter Mulroy landed his fifth second half point and the ten point win could be seen as a changing of the guard in the county with the Mairtin’s finally getting over the Blues to set up a repeat of last year’s semi final against St. Mochta’s.

NAOMH MAIRTIN: Craig Lynch; Mark Whelan, Thomas Sullivan, Conor Healy; John Clutterbuck, Seán Healy, Conor Morgan; Wayne Campbell 0-1, Evan Whelan; Jack Murphy, Eoghan Callaghan 1-0, Stephen Campbell 0-1; Conor Whelan 0-3 (1f), Sam Mulroy 1-8 (1-0pen, 2f), JP Rooney 0-1 s/l. Subs: Val Leddy for Murphy (53), Bryan McQuillan for Rooney (55) Cian Sands for Morgan (58), Conor Smyth for M Whelan (61).

NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; Paul Moore, Emmet Carolan, Ciaran Cluskey Kelly; Johnny Connolly, Alan Connor, Ian Connor; Fergal Donohoe, Ciaran Downey 0-5 (4f); Daire Nally 0-1, Andy McDonnell, Conor Branigan; Ross Nally 0-1, John Kermode, Robert Carr 0-2 (1m). Subs: Brian Kermode for P Moore (ht), Stephen Moonan for Cluskey Kelly (42), Jamie Kelly for Donohoe (42), Conor Moore for Branigan (47), Cormac McQuillan for J Kermode (58).

REFEREE: Thomas Brennan (Westerns)