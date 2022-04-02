Carolan and Butler fire Glen Emmets to Mullen Shield glory

Not even a scammer would take your money in exchange for odds on Glen Emmets winning the Division 3A title based on how easily they swatted Na Piarsaigh aside at Darver on Friday night.

James Butler’s early goal, which dropped in over Donal Connolly’s head, immediately left onlookers in no doubt as to the winners’ identity and when Robert Byrne cut through and lifted the net shortly before half-time, the ball was definitely burst.

For the Dundalk side, bidding for a third Mullen Shield crown in succession, offered very little. Their key forwards, Micheál Begley and Mark Larkin, combined to fire their first half entirety of 0-4 but were generally effectively marshalled.

Though their mounting tally of mistakes at the back hardly substantiated any reasonable thoughts of overturning a growing deficit. They bled easy scores and had the usually prolific Kealan O’Neill been wearing his shooting boots, Raymond Lambe’s men would have shown more than six in front at the interval.

The second half proved to be the Alex Carolan show, the teenager following in the footsteps of his father and uncles in the Cusack Park club’s green. He scored a tremendous goal and kicked some really fine points, glossing pinpoint deliveries. With his lanky frame and languid gallop, he will take watching this season and beyond.

Robert Murphy and Conall Shields took fine scores for Na Piarsaigh when they broke forward, but they were well short on this occasion. Their focus now switches to becoming 3A’s best of the rest.

Glen Emmets: Conor Kelly; Shane Noone, Sam Kenny, Tom Grimes; Robert Byrne 1-0, Cathal Maguire, Alex Fowler 0-1; Cian Talbot 0-1, Keith Boylan; Jamie Farnan, James Butler 1-3, Evan English; Alex Carolan 1-4, Kealan O’Neill, Ronan Grufferty. Subs: D Grimes, J Byrne, C Walsh, L McCarthy, C Stafford, C Byrne, L Fordham.

Na Piarsaigh: Donal Connolly; Joe Woods, Shane Roddy, Stephen McGuinness; Fionn Tipping, Conall Shields 0-1, Robert Murphy 0-1; Mark O’Hare, Gerard Smyth; Mark Larkin 0-2 (1f), Micheál Begley 0-2f, James Mahoney; Vinny Chorley, David Boyle, Tommy Muckian 0-1. Subs: Seán Arrowsmith, Daniel Kerr, Robert O’Hanlon, Sam Malone.

Referee: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets)