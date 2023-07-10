Caoimhín Reilly: Would zoning pitches change the quality of player Louth GAA are producing for the better?

Before last year’s All-Ireland football final, your writer did an interview with former Young Irelands forward Cathal Ferriter. It was more in the off the record conversation where learnings were taken. The Annascaul man spoke about how in Louth, the football was a lot more defensive and in terms of the art of defending, players in his home county were more tuned and skilled.

Perhaps it’s Louth’s proximity to Ulster – or the influx of northern coaches – where sweepers and defensive set-ups were refined and shown as means of bringing success in compensating for other, perhaps more technical, weaknesses that has made it common practice here at a lot of levels.

Safety in numbers and men behind the ball scenarios seem to be the preferred methods to apply in games.

I happened to be standing beside a coach of a Louth club in the past week and we chatted about how the game is now played. Conversation turned to players knowing the basics of how to defend, particularly if you’re one-to-one. Getting to the ball first, and, if not, not letting the forward get turned, and, if the forward does get the ball, delaying and slowing them up.

Those practices have been lost in a lot of ways and there are only a limited quantity of one-to-one combats now. You may have one or two man markers and that’s really all you need because the opposition are likely mirroring you in bringing four or possibly five players back from their forward line to defend when out of possession.

But it all has a knock-on effect. Refer back to what Ferriter said, and even the remarks made by O Raghallaighs player Barry Flanagan, who spent a few years playing with Cromane in the Kingdom, during an interview with this newspaper before Louth played Kerry recently.

Down in the Munster region, football is played in a more traditional manner and without having first-hand experience, what you hear would lead you to believe that it’s more enjoyable too. You could call it naive but it’s more individualistic and there are opportunities to kick the ball into the forwards. Within that, then, defenders have to be able to survive, read the play and judge what’s going on. Therefore, if acclimatised, you should have multiple men capable of defending while isolated.

Ferriter was a goalscorer, even in Louth, with the directness of his play being a very striking aspect of his make-up. I don’t know whether it’s because forwards in Louth very rarely get the opportunity, in club football, to take their man on and go one-to-one knowing that if they beat them, they’re in with a great chance of getting a score, that made the former Kerry minor star stand apart.

Generally, you run into swarm or choke tackles and more often than not give the ball away. Duly, it tends to be about working scoring openings or getting ‘punch runners’ to create chances which are from range.

The key in Kerry is that defenders are able to learn the skills required to ‘defend’. Up here, we’re focussed on runners, physique and systems to a point where playing in the full-back line is possibly the easiest area of the field to be stationed.

A friend developed a theory having attended Louth’s recent championship maulings by both Kerry and Dublin. Their take was that the higher up the grades you go – and this is likely applicable across club levels too – the more one-to-one duels you will have because the players are more skilled as the stakes rise and capable of moving the ball up the pitch at a greater speed.

Take the Kerry match, on occasions, after two kickpasses from back to front, the ball was often with a full-forward. Indeed, once, goalkeeper Shane Ryan kicked the ball short to Graham O’Sullivan who turned and found midfielder Jack Barry and he located Seán O’Shea to finish.

You’re likely talking a period of 10 seconds from the restart to Kerry putting the ball dead at the other end with a score. In that spell, no Louth player was in a position to influence the move and the tactical approach was essentially overwhelmed. As the old saying goes, ‘the ball moves quicker than any man’ and the Reds were basically unable to get their defence set.

Look at Donal McKenny and Daniel Corcoran, two players who have played almost ever-presently under Mickey Harte, as corner-backs. When the supply into their men was as lush as it was, they were always going to be under pressure. But it is likely, given their struggles, had they been in any other position, as a manager, you may have been inclined to look for alternatives to see could somebody else perhaps fare better in the unenviable circumstances.

But the reality is that Louth don’t have proxies, they don’t have players in the squad capable of satisfying typical full-back briefs, and that goes across the board in this county. We’re not creating defenders and the environment, at club level, isn’t designed to foster that ilk of player.

We are in the habit of producing the same type of outfielders. Didi Hamann, the former German soccer international who often makes appearances on RTÉ television, suggested a few years back that his nation’s problems were stemming from a conveyor belt of ‘number 10s’, which, in Gaelic football terms, is a centre half-forward or wing-back whose entire philosophy revolves around going one way. A player who can drop in and dictate the play as opposed to getting ahead of the ball and impacting the game in a more pronounced fashion, in a defining way.

There is very little provision for a star to grab a hold of the game in straying away from the cohesive approach while necessitates moving in packs as if playing a game of rugby.

Kerry club football isn’t like this, it seems, and, as a result, they are able to develop defenders who are hugely skilled at the basics of the game. Look at Jason Foley, their full-back, coming out for a ball with Sam Mulroy. He was second favourite to get possession but stuck with the Louth captain stride for stride and got his paw in at the last second to claw the ball away. Textbook defending.

You see Tom O’Sullivan, a fantastic exponent of long-range point-taking, and a top-class defender. He struggled with Shane Walsh in the All-Ireland final last year but the Galwegian was in receipt of great supply and this underlines the point that at a highest level, you have to be able to survive individually because every other player around you is working that hard to cater for their own marker that it’s almost impossible to have help on every occasion the ball comes in.

I feel this whole idea has to be analysed and looked into in Louth. People will talk about ways to improve the game or issues that exist, and maybe point to how 13-a-side football could be the answer. After all, when Gaelic games started, it was 21-a-side until they reduced it to aid both the spectacle and pursuit.

Cutting the on-field complement any further is not what is required. Joe Brolly is repeatedly talking about the need for rule changes but none of the rules proposed – or even those which will be on trial at third level later in the year – make a whole pile of sense.

Locally, Óg Sport used to insist on zoning the pitch whereby the only players who could travel between the defensive and attacking thirds were the midfielders. The defenders and forwards had to remain in situ, regardless of where the ball was.

That could be revisited at underage and possibly even incorporated into matches up until the climax of the juvenile programme (U17). What it would do is encourage forwards to attack and take their defender on, while defenders would also have to learn to deal with being left isolated.

It’s a terrific skill to be able to defend one-to-one, stand them up, dispossess or put off.

Louth have made forward strides under Harte, but the main area of struggle personnel-wise, aside from goalkeeper if James Califf doesn’t return, is in relation to proven, able defensive options.

Even then, the defenders who you would reckon are your first choice and reliable possibilities, they’re fairly unproven in one-to-one combat because they’re so used to having an army of bodyguards around them.

For all the ways in which the game has changed, the core skills required to move up the levels are the same and being somewhat neglected in Louth. If you don’t master these basics, you will struggle in the big time.