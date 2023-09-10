Caoimhín Reilly: Will the demand culture on GAA players allow for career spans the length they once were?

Glyde Rangers’ Oisín Kellett and Danny Sheridan celebrate at full-time of Saturday’s Argus/Drogheda Independent U13 A championship final. The decider was a tremendous game of football where the players were allowed to play with expression and ingenuity. Unfortunately, the game at adult level is moving away from those traits. Picture: Ciarán Culligan/Newspics

Many enlightening conversations take place along the periphery of a football pitch; and sometimes even on the field of play itself.

Earlier in the year, I was standing ‘marking’ an opponent as the majority of the other outfielders congregated in the other half of the green. “Isn’t football sh1t,” they said. I laughed. “It is, my friend.”

Admitting to slacking during the company’s time is never a wise move but given, as bosses go, Johns Mulligan and Savage are now acceptant of my lack of punctuality, I will openly concede that I am usually one of the last people out of the tea room at various grounds around the country, and often miss the early exchanges of the second half.

It was due to my lackadaisical approach to a recent club championship match in Darver that I got chatting to a club volunteer as I made my way back to the fourth official’s hut, which has been transformed into my workstation in recent weeks.

The view of the game is really interesting from ground level, as there is the opportunity to hear every grunt, groan and expression from the stakeholders, the management’s instructions, the referee’s demeanour, the odd salty exchange and, most importantly, not missing who goes on for who.

We are now in September – the ninth month of the year, in case you hadn’t yet noticed! – and it is only coming to the main part of the season.

This formed the basis of the chat I had with the very pleasant volunteer, who is an omnipresence and driving force behind their club, who were in the process of trying to win a game that could determine the success of their entire campaign.

Anyhow, we agreed that the length of the season is way too long. A fella I knew about Roche some years back said to me one time, during the term, “the season is a bit long, isn’t it?”

I had not thought of football like that before. Here was a guy who usually started the year but then generally tailed off as the hard ground entered the equation. This was the mid-2010s, when training either started in the second or third week of January and, for the majority, was over by the middle of September.

Ballymena United are a semi-professional soccer club in the North, playing in the Premiership, which is their top-flight. Up until of the beginning of the summer, they had been managed by David Jeffrey, the former – and hugely successful – player and manager of Linfield.

I always found ‘DJ’ to be a compelling character to listen to. I have heard stories of his gentle and caring spirit, which extended to cross-community gestures, and, thus, admire him greatly. He used to do regular interviews with the club’s social media channels and during the pre-season ahead of last term, he outlined the team’s schedule in the lead-in to the first game of the season.

Now, bear in mind, these are players who, despite most having day jobs on the side, are being paid a sum for their efforts for Ballymena. In total, to prepare for an extensive campaign, of up to 50 games, Ballymena did six weeks of pre-season training, culminating in their Irish League opener.

Contrastingly, the majority of senior and intermediate clubs in Louth would have began their work for 2023 – which only properly got underway with the league in April – in November or, likely at the latest, December. You are, therefore, talking about a 12-to-16-week build-up to the league. And possibly nine months of work before the opening round of the championship.

Meanwhile, county players have about four or five months until the start of their championship.

Is it not absolutely crazy – and totally unnecessary – to be expecting a player on an amateur basis to be in a gym or pitch or track in November, when the competitive matches – never mind the real stuff – does not begin for another possibly five months?

Can that be healthy or sustainable either? Is it not eating into a player’s life, or their resolve and sticking power?

But, in many cases, if you do not commit to this level of training, you will not play. And, fair enough, but is it right? The human being has roughly 70,000 thoughts per day, and many of them are negative. It cannot be said with certainty that club players, or GAA players generally, all view the requirements of the game now as being negative – but given the rhetoric around the game, the over-emphasised training culture and the general pressure that is associated with an endeavour that is now more scrutinised than it was ever designed to be.

Humans emanated from the cavemen and women of thousands of years ago – the Neanderthals. Therefore, given the primitive nature of their environment, the brain was developed to cope with their needs – survival, etc. Now, we are generations later and, obviously, technology and society are much more advanced. But, our brain capacity remains largely the same. We, as a living creature, were not built to continuously take on such a volume of information from so many angles.

To cope, it is a case of surviving and embracing the developments, but there is a wall we will eventually hit. That involves an off-season, a break, but with all-weather pitches, floodlights and a system whereby intervals or down-time are only looked upon tokenistically, it is not happening.

Life is now stressful in the extreme away from the pitch. The cost of living, atrocities around the world and the general loss of the social cohesion which was all generations in the past had to sustain themselves. In more recent eras, sport – and GAA – was a vehicle to switch off and get away from the pressure of the office or home or life in general. It was for enjoyment, a release. We all took up the game on that pretence.

For the hour you were on the pitch, as you panted and fought for your breath, as well as the ball, you had refuge and sanctuary from pressure and stress. Training was to be looked forward to. Problems could be left at the gate or the door. Now, the pressure cooker can often boil past that point.

It’s no longer a release but a routine, in many cases. How many players can now actually say they love the game and what it entails? There is a loyalty and a sense of duty towards your club, but that doesn’t necessarily make you happy. The impression made on you to remember this call or that tactic, and the emphasis placed on you to not let everyone else down.

Your boss at work is entitled – to some degree – to subject you to a telling off but the reason you should be at training – which you are by your own volition – is so that all the tension can be relieved. “It’s only a game of football,” it used to be said. Not going from one fire to another.

The game is no longer about individual expression either so you cannot even try something that may enrich or fulfil or satisfy you for fear of deviating from a dour, regimented and contrived system of play.

Again, I will ask, how much of the playing population play the game for the love of it as opposed to it being a routine? Will the latest generation of players be able to mentally sustain the demand culture until the ages where their fathers retired, maybe in their 40s having served for 20 years or so?

All this for a championship match 10 months later. Is this how we were meant to be?