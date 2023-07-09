Caoimhín Reilly: While there are question marks, Louth GAA’s stadium will be delivered

It is most disappointing to see the negativity which is shrouding Louth GAA’s bid to realise its dream of a new home in the form of a stadium in Dundalk.

A lot of the commentary and, indeed, conjecture that has been published reads as being of a personal nature and pointed towards key members of the committee which is seeking to deliver the project.

While stakeholders are entitled to opinion, the reality is that professionals are handling the situation on behalf of Louth GAA, be that those responsible for the drawings, development or planning of the project.

Take the appointed contractor, Ganson, for example. Its owner, David Rogers, who was on the original committee charged with finding a suitable block of land for purchase, is a businessman and running a most successful company, one which undertakes – and has undertaken – ventures several times the size and scale of the stadium which Louth are seeking to build.

He was asked by this newspaper, following confirmation of his successful tender, about the potential for flooding given the Inner Relief Road site is regarded as being susceptible to climate change.

His response was definite and he insisted that any development would be carried out according to the recommendations of the town planners, guided by professional advice, no guessing games.

It would seem naive for anybody to assume that Rogers would put his personal reputation and, of course, that of his business on the line to carry out stadium works which could at some stage be deemed unsuitable.

And that goes for any of the companies involved given they carry out their respective practices on a daily and weekly basis. The fact that they’re almost all local adds a further layer of credibility to the direction they are offering. They would not have been trusted with the respective contracts had they not proven their capacity to fulfil the tasks they have been given.

County chairman Peter Fitzpatrick is, he would not deny, a fairly divisive figure. Many question his track record and some even claim that his progress in sport, life and politics has been based on luck almost exclusively. But that cannot be the only foundation of his rise in various roles.

Take his chairmanship of Louth GAA, for example. Would another incumbent have had the audacity to approach Mickey Harte, a three-time All-Ireland SFC-winning manager with Tyrone, to take over a county that was about to dwell in Division 4 and at a very, very low ebb? It’s highly doubtful.

Not only did the Clan na Gael clubman contact Harte but he secured his services and since, Louth’s trajectory has been skyward.

His term as manager of the Louth senior team produced a first Leinster final appearance in 50 years and a promotion from Division 3 as well as subsequent survival in the second tier. Ultimately, he would not deny the fact that he surrounded himself with very capable and quality people to coach the team and bring them to an elevated level.

Fitzpatrick clearly is accepting of his limitations and that is a sign of a proficient leader. He was never ignorant to his deficiencies and sought to compensate for them in other ways, and has been a success as Louth manager and chairman as well as bucking the trend and gaining election as an Independent TD having previously got in on a Fine Gael ticket more than a decade ago.

In addition to all of this, in business, he became a millionaire. However he managed to do so, the fact is that he did.

So, based on the facts, it would be ingenuous and, frankly, quite ridiculous to doubt that Fitzpatrick will deliver on his stadium promise.

Now there are looming questions. The €18 million that they say they have, a percentage of it is speculative and based around the selling of naming rights, sponsorship and advertising hoardings. But the seat sale drive has been productive so far, as was the double house draw, and negativity will only effect the seat sale, which has already pulled in several hundred thousand.

The disbanding of the original committee is, for some, quite controversial. They, after all, located the site upon which the stadium will stand. Fitzpatrick and treasurer Aidan Berrill, who are on the new committee along with secretary Bob Doheny and Francie McMullen, Operations Manager, were on the delegation also including Rogers, Danny Culligan, Dermot Agnew and 1957 All-Ireland champion Frank Lynch.

Ultimately, that cohort served its purpose. It was not devised with the intention of seeing the entire project through and while not privy to the details of how it finished, Croke Park does not deal with unelected officers and three of the aforementioned six – Culligan, Agnew and Lynch – are not official members of the county committee.

Finance is of paramount importance to the entire project and it has been from the very start. The rise in projected cost has been significant, going from approximately €12 million to its current figure of €25 million, which, according to the treasurer, was reduced from €29 million by Rogers.

It is believed that Ganson will try to chisel up to another million off the fee through other cost saving measures.

For that €4 million save, there were 16 pages worth of cuts, including the substitution of automated turnstiles for manned ones, which shaved about €750,000 off the bill. A change in finish to the walls of the interior and dressing rooms has also proven to be of economic favour.

The €14.8 million, guaranteed by the Department of Justice through the IIP scheme, is safe and coming in in instalments, the last of which will arrive in September. There are related consultancy fees of €1.2 million, it is believed, but these have already been factored into the overall expected outlay

However, there were previous consultancy fees and it is reckoned that up to €30,000 was forwarded to a person who worked in tandem with the double house draw delegation, a donation which was sanctioned by members of the original, six-person committee.

Considering the legacy of the Darver contribution levy, which was lumbered on clubs over a 15-year period, affiliates are understandably anxious that the project’s service could fall back on them.

It is also somewhat concerning that Croke Park have been so far unwilling to commit a figure with a €7 million shortfall hole to be filled in the funding pot.

But, still, tangible work will begin on the grounds in the next fortnight and if that is not enough to convince Gaels that this project will take place, nothing but the finished article may.