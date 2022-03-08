Caoimhín Reilly – What next for Colin Kelly?

There had been murmurings of discontentment reverberating from the Wicklow senior footballers’ camp for a few weeks prior to Colin Kelly’s departure as manager last Tuesday evening.

Results hadn’t been good and rumours of players leaving the squad had been doing the rounds as the inevitability of relegation began to settle in.

It was always a strange marriage. Kelly, seeking to rebuild his reputation after disappointing stints with Dreadnots, Newtown Blues and Westmeath, taking over a team that was hardly going to push for promotion or contend for championship honours.

Davy Burke had achieved wonders in getting Wicklow out of Division 4 and then keeping them in the third tier. So he was a practically impossible act to follow.

Not only was the task unenvious for Kelly, but the travel and logistical commitments were always going to be serious for a man with a young family and full-time role based in Drogheda. Ultimately, the latter was the excuse given for his sudden, if not entirely unexpected, parting of ways.

The question for Kelly is – where does he go from here?

John Moylan recently filled the Louth development squad coaching co-ordinator’s role that he left for the Wicklow post and Mickey Harte isn’t for moving aside as senior supremo any time soon either.

Then, would Kelly necessarily be seriously considered for a return to the position he held between 2015 and ’17 – a period where he impressively won two promotions having also suffered the ignominy of relegation.

He was the outstanding candidate prior to his appointment having won intermediate championships over Dreadnots and O Raghallaigh’s as well as leading Louth U21s to a Leinster final and the Clogherhead men to the senior decider during his second stint as team boss.

Even after stepping down from the county’s top job in 2017, Kelly had obvious credentials and this saw him land the Westmeath gig. But he lasted only one term and there were stories of fallouts and strained relationships with top players.

He signed with St Kevin’s for 2019 and had a fairly considerable remit across the club, but was gone within a matter of months, before joining Paul McLoughlin’s coaching ticket in Wexford mid-season, seemingly aiming to plot Louth’s downfall in the championship – which would ultimately fail after Wayne Kierans’ team produced a stunning finish at Wexford Park.

Then, in 2020, he was handed the Dreadnots reins for a third time. Over players he was inherently familiar with, alongside a sprinkling of good, young prospects, the Clogher club had its worst season since re-joining the senior ranks under Kelly in 2008, only retaining their top-grade status in a relegation play-off against O Raghallaigh’s.

His relationship with Colm Nally is well-known given the pair have worked with each other on the sideline with several Louth teams having previously played together for county and club, Newtown Blues.

This will likely have played a part in his recruitment by the Newfoundwell club as a coach last year. Having previously won senior championships with Blues and managed several of their players with Louth, he was seen as a natural fit.

But it didn’t work out and Kelly left before the championship had even got underway. Then it was Wicklow and another early exit.

In fairness, there can be no doubting the former forward’s ability on a coaching pitch. The quality of training or his tactical acumen has never been cited as an issue, but it has often been said that great players don’t always transfer into top-level managers. Kelly was arguably one of Louth’s best during his heyday, though he has found consistency difficult to master from the other side of the white line.

He has had success, nobody can question or take from that, but for every job well done there has been a premature departure or falling out.

When he accepted county chairman Peter Fitzpatrick’s offer of the development squad co-ordinator position, it’s widely acknowledged that Kelly had designs on the senior manager’s berth.

His new job was sold to him as a way of rehabilitating himself within Louth and provided he made a positive contribution – which he arguably was prior to being wooed by the Garden County – the gig may have been his next time around.

That avenue is now closed and Kelly must ask himself – what next?