Caoimhín Reilly: Vicious cycle has formed between split-season, spending and training – and Louth GAA is not immune to the effects

Dan Corcoran, in championship action for Geraldines against Dreadnots, has been involved with college, county and club teams flat out for the past few years. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Outgoing Waterford senior football team manager Ephie Fitzgerald gave an interview to Gordon Manning in The Irish Times last week in which he alluded to a series of issues regarding the inter-county game.

There was nothing out of the ordinary in the content but his warnings were in relation to several salient topics, most notably spending and player burnout.

Louth’s outlay on teams has increased significantly since the current executive committee were elected, and especially following the appointment of Mickey Harte as senior team manager in late 2020. It’s not that long ago that your writer penned a column calling for Louth to get with the times financially considering Wee teams were getting nothing like the monetary support rival counties were. That is no longer the case but it is all relative.

By the end of June, accounts declared to clubs revealed that just over €465,000 had been forked out on the county teams by Louth GAA since January. When you consider the Louth senior footballers were back in Darver preparing since November, the figure for the ‘season’ is more likely to be over the €500,000 mark. And that is with significant sponsorship to cover various fees during the term as well.

“It’s more or less €400,000 a year to run an inter-county team, and that’s for the likes of Waterford,” Fitzgerald said.

Galway and Limerick both spent over €2 million on their representative sides last year and in a recent interview on local radio, Tribesmen chairman Paul Bellew admitted that the figure would once again reach that mark.

So while Louth’s investment has gone up, the issue remains that the inflation is widespread. Pumping in more money is simply inevitable. Where does it stop, though? Because it has to come to a head eventually. You can see the exasperation in treasurer Aidan Berrill on a monthly basis when he delivers his report to delegates in Darver. The rising costs of energy and financial demands of teams leaves the coffer guardian in a conflicted position. There is being sensible and then there is buckling under the weight of the demand.

We all know that what is going on is wrong. The GAA’s spending and training metric is beyond what should be sustainable. And to fund it all spectators are being charged €10 into single header matches all across the club championships. To take your family to a match can be stressful enough never mind the added burden of it costing twice what a league game would, and more as the competitions progress.

Regarding county-level spending, GAA director general Tom Ryan said: “The size and cost of backroom personnel of senior inter-county teams is becoming simply unsustainable. We need to support our treasurers more vigorously. Dispiritingly, a lot of our pressures are self-inflicted, and this is one such instance.”

The Times piece alluded to the new Cavan senior management structure, headed by Raymond Galligan, which comprises 19 people. Looking at Louth’s make-up, there are 15 involved, including Harte. The numbers are hardly overkill when you look at how expansive the operations actually are.

Ultimately, the issue is a vicious cycle. There are too many games, the training involved is more adequate for a professional athlete than a semi-pro and the GPA is in existence. The more expenses they negotiate, the greater the stress that is put on county committees, the more players can be asked to commit, the longer the seasons, the more games that are required to meet the bills, etc.

And the intensity of the inter-county season then has a negative effect on both players and the design of the split-season. Club players are even impacted. When the county term finishes, there is a bulk of players who need a break and either go away or take time to recuperate. Nothing wrong with that really aside from the fact that clubs then only have their best players for a league game or two, if even, or the championship. And then not all clubs even have them at this point in time.

“It’s a case of amateurs getting to a level of fitness that they shouldn’t really be at,” Fitzgerald added. “If you are a professional footballer, you might train in the morning and come home and have a lie down, relax, recover – recovery is every bit as important as the actual training.

“You are not worried about where the wages are coming from at the end of the week. Our guys don’t get that opportunity to recover, that is the worry I would have for fellas going forward in terms of injuries and long-term effects, not just physical but emotional as well because of the pressure on them.

“Take David Clifford, he’s looked upon as a superstar, the pressure that guy is under for an amateur player, it’s absolutely and utterly ridiculous. I do think we will see more players become disillusioned and you’ll see guys going away more regularly.

“How can you expect guys to train five, six days a week, and still function properly in terms of their family life and their professional life? They are doing it, but for how long will they do it? I don’t think it’s sustainable.”

A colleague said recently that he “didn’t like” the split-season and, admittedly, it’s far from perfect. We are now embracing a model whereby players – practically every adult player in the country – are going year-round. County stars have absolutely no breaks because they’re going from one team to another and if they do take down time, it’s during their club’s watch, while club championships are now not played until August or September, and sometimes not finished until closer to November, by which time some outfits who have been knocked out are already actively preparing for the following season.

Why do clubs start training in December or January when the championship is not for eight or nine months? There will come a point where we’re all burnt out, and broke.