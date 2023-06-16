Caoimhín Reilly: Tomás O hEochaidh served Oliver Plunkett’s and Louth GAA with distinction

Tomás Ó hEochaidh was a gentleman, a loyal servant to Oliver Plunkett’s and Louth GAA, and somebody who exercised the values of the Association through his lifelong commitment to his Mell-based club.

He contributed to the most recent county committee meeting, speaking with his usual considered language on the stadium development, and led the prayers – as Gaeilge, of course – at the end of the gathering.

To say his sudden passing, at the ripe age of 81, has shocked members from near, far and wide would be an understatement.

His loss will be keenly felt by his immediate family, of course. Although he was part of a bigger clan within Plunkett’s and a huge void in that community has been left and can never be filled.

For Tomás was, in many ways, the catalyst behind the Drogheda-based outfit, involved in the lotto, often sending in club notes to the local newspapers and an omnipresence at the gate on days where the first-team were playing. This in addition to having served in practically every role during his long commitment to his beloved Plunkett’s. Indeed, he was the incumbent county committee delegate up until the time of his death.

A gentle and considered speaker, our paths crossed in the minutes prior to this season’s Kevin Mullen Shield final where the men in maroon were taking on Sean McDermott’s in Darver. As we walked, stride for stride, from the Darver clubhouse to where the camera gantry stands on the far bank, there was a fair bit up for discussion.

As was his nature, Tomás was highly complimentary of others and so I was blushing. He was a weekly purchaser of the Drogheda Independent and said some really nice things about the content of these pages in particular.

The conversation progressed to his club and how their return to the junior ranks wasn’t necessarily a bad revelation considering the opportunity it has provided to blood the youth and restore a measure of confidence to the team. He was really looking forward to seeing how the campaign would unfold and we parted company as other followers of Plunkett’s gave Tomás a warm greeting.

It didn’t look, for long stretches, as though the favourites were going to win the subsequent decider but a last quarter surge ensured they took Shield glory and among the cohort of supporters who made their way on to the pitch to congratulate their men post-match was Ó hEochaidh. At least he got to enjoy that victory before being called to his eternal reward.

Neither Tomás nor his family were – or are – strangers to committee rooms. His son, Aonghus, served as Plunkett’s chairman in recent years, while wife Áine was Louth GAA’s health and wellbeing officer for a spell during the late 2010s.

The man himself, meanwhile, was never far away from the corridors of power in Louth GAA. He was Minor Board chairman and both development officer and Irish language and culture officer on the senior committee, while twice running for election as county chairman, most recently in 2009.

An ardent Gaeilgoir, he was heavily involved in the Gaeltacht scholarship programme for many terms and also sat on the delegation which appointed Peter Fitzpatrick as senior football team manager ahead of the 2010 campaign.

May Tomás rest in peace.