Caoimhín Reilly: There are more pitfalls in this year’s Louth SFC but still only two viable contenders

Two grizzled veterans of club football observation mentioned in the past week that they felt the upcoming senior football championship was ripe for a springer to come and potentially win the Joe Ward Cup.

In both instances, their suggestions were rejected outright. Personally, I see the senior race as one comprising just two contenders – the victor will be either Ardee St Mary’s or Naomh Máirtín, and despite their Cardinal O’Donnell Cup decider defeat by St Mochta’s, your writer remains committed to his claim in favour of the Jocks.

There has been a top four of sorts in recent times with Newtown Blues, Mochta’s, Mary’s and Máirtín’s the final four in both 2020 and 2021, and three of the four also featuring in the penultimate round last term. And while Mochta’s have been making shapes having not got out of the group 12 months ago, there remain doubts over their capacity to replicate their league consistency in the championship.

Ultimately, Mary’s and Máirtín’s know what it takes to win the senior championship and you can never rule out Blues, but you probably can this year even though they still have Andy McDonnell, Ciarán Downey, Dáire Nally and the returning Ross Nally. Des Lane’s team fell just short in the showpiece last term but given the loss of key personnel to abroad, their panel depth isn’t conducive to going the whole way.

What the majority of the rest do have is the ability to possibly take out one of the leading contenders. Each of Geraldines, who have been in two of the past four semi-finals, Dreadnots, St Fechin’s and St Patrick’s are more than able to cause a shock, never mind the less fancied outfits like St Bride’s, Cooley Kickhams and St Joseph’s.

The omitted entity are, of course, Dundalk Gaels, who look set to really struggle based on their dour run towards the end of the Division 2 programme. Packie O’Connor will be a good fit for the Ramparts club in the long-term, given he has worked with a great portion of their up and coming talent as juveniles, while he will have no reluctance to throw them into action, but it may be that a season or two among intermediate company could be the most suitable environment for Gaels during their period of transition.

They have shown their survival capacity in winning each of the past two relegation play-offs – condemning both Mattock Rangers and O’Connell’s to Seamus Flood Cup involvement – but when participation in the dogfight becomes annual, the road generally runs out and this could be the campaign where Dundalk loses its only senior championship competitor.

The others, including Joe’s, just seem to have more about them in relation to possibly getting a win earlier than the last chance saloon affair, whereas Cooley are too defensively sound and Bride’s have the required experience to avoid suction into the grade below.

Group 2 is very interesting. There is really nothing to choose between either Geraldines, Dreadnots or Fechin’s, as past meetings would indicate. And in contrast to almost every other group, there is no outstanding favourite for progression to the knockout stages. Every possible combination is plausible and Wayne McKeever’s return to Dreadnots’ helm has given them an edge that could well see them top the group.

The Castlebellingham-native guided the Clogherhead crew to consecutive senior championship semi-finals in his previous stint and a repeat display is inherently possible based on the quality of their attack alone. Geraldines, top-half finishers in Division 1, will be thinking along similar lines, while Fechin’s, after an inconsistent league, will be intent on making up for last year’s quarter-final implosion, when Gers twice hauled them back from the horizon before dumping them out.

But apart from the Jocks and Mary’s, the rest are simply jostling for position in the order of merit.