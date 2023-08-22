Caoimhín Reilly: ‘The Louth senior football championship, where men are men...’

Pádraig O’Hora of Mayo and David Clifford of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Kerry and Mayo at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry.

Former Irish Independent GAA writer Liam Horan wrote a column piece from the 1998 Munster hurling final between Clare and Waterford – and it resonated in Louth, in my own club, Roche Emmets, most forcefully.

A few locals had headed down for a weekend in the company of small ball purists in Thurles and came across ‘The Horan Stand’ scribe in a watering hole, and the craic was mighty… Without going into what happened here, you’ll see the contents of the subsequent column elsewhere in this edition. It comes with a health warning, though. Be prepared to laugh until you weep.

The Louth senior football championship, where men are men. It all gets underway this weekend. The layout of this year’s club championship calendar has been strange in that the starts of each of the grades has been staggered with the junior group stage concluding as the top-flight sets off in motion.

In fairness, the design has been to give clubs a week’s break between the group stages and then each of the knockout encounters. It’s hard to argue with that logic even if it does drag out the lead in to the senior championship and ensures that four clubs don’t get their terms underway until the first week of September. Another price to pay for the split-season.

You will find a fair few diehards on the banks who aren’t the most invested in the preliminaries format. The group stage can, admittedly, throw up some phoney wars and practically guarantees progression to the trickier stages for the top teams.

Personally, though, I find the club championship format to be quite good. It guarantees that there is something at stake for each team participating until the very end of the pool phase. Granted, you can end up with the round three affair being solely about the winning team surviving in the grade and, therefore, have a few whippings in the quarter-finals, but were hammerings ever avoided because a championship was knockout-based? No.

The opening programme of matches in the junior renewal were hugely entertaining and were followed by an absorbing weekend of action in both the intermediate and junior grades last weekend. Some matches were tight and some were not, but the entire festival of action is what your writer looks forward to most.

Matches are timed to allow spectators to attend multiple in the one day. I even notice it with our fella, travelling to the games with me, there is an excitement about a full weekend spent hopping from venue to venue, taking in the action and enjoying watching others getting all excited without having the stress of being a stakeholder yourself.

We got a laugh when walking towards the car following St Nicholas’ surprise triumph against Glyde Rangers. The place was relatively silent until a loud roar – ‘Yehow’ – was bellowed from the clubhouse trenches. The Nicks were hopping, and rightly so. They were after winning a championship match, against the head, for the first time in a few years.

The game of the weekend was Naomh Malachi’s tussle with Sean McDermott’s where Collie Rooney’s late major got the Shelagh natives over the winning line. The belch of delight from their dugout when the veteran shot the ball to the net sent the goosebumps simmering.

When moving from a junior game to intermediate fare, it’s not that the games are any more or less entertaining, but you can notice the greater use of tactics and conditioning. It can take a little adjusting to and considering the primitive nature of some lower tier fare, you can be left pondering which spectacle is more pleasing given how we’re now so accustomed to safety first approaches.

That contrast will climb by a few notches more when attending games on this coming Sunday and Monday – that is senior football. Where men are men. Although there is definitely a more pronounced gap between the contenders for Joe Ward and the majority who are either eyeing up a semi-final finish or safety at all costs.

In the olden days, championship matches were for winning considering there was either no relegation or demotion was based exclusively on your league performance. Mind you, aside from, say, the 1990s, there were still only about three clubs who could win it on any given year.

The aim was to travel as far as you could while hoping to be on the favourable side of the draw. Really, that hasn’t changed, but the format means the competition cannot really be thrown open through the loss of a leading contender until the knockout stages when every team should, in theory, be battle-hardened and out of their ‘cold’ state.

Ultimately, by catching a fancied entity in the group stage, like Mayo did with Kerry in the All-Ireland championship, all it really does it ensure the heavyweight is mobilised for the remainder of the competition. Unlike the old days, they’re not gone for good.

That doesn’t detract from the excitement being felt by the 12 sides who will go into this year’s Joe Ward Cup race with their respective goals in mind. After all, it’s the Louth senior football championship. It’s where men are men.