Caoimhín Reilly – Stand build in Darver can go in tandem with Louth GAA’s new stadium

Where is the issue with a stand being built in Darver, particularly if the finance for it is coming from a private donor?

It would have been interesting to see if chairman Peter Fitzpatrick had brought up the topic at the most recent County Board meeting had it not been for St Bride’s delegate Paddy Farrell asking if what he termed as ‘rumours’ were true in regard to the proposed development at the Centre of Excellence.

Like a dog with a bone, Farrell, rightly, wouldn’t let go of the issue until he got an assurance from the chair that clubs wouldn’t be levied beyond the current contribution scheme designed to clear outstanding Darver debt and made a valid point that all monies should be directed towards the stadium erection in Dundalk.

However, by the same token, if a benefactor has their heart set on their finance going towards a different project, provided it doesn’t impact on Louth’s bid to pay for the stadium, where is the issue? The executive can hardly turn down a golden opportunity to install much-needed cover in Darver.

The stand, it is believed, could hold 450 spectators with toilet and refreshment facilities also in the plans. Former County Board chairman Paddy McMahon and Seamus Kirk, the Bride’s clubman who was a TD for well over 20 years having previously played for Louth, are two of the men at the heart of the project.

They were, of course, also members of the vaunted Darver committee that was controversially disbanded shortly after the Centre of Excellence was opened in the late noughties.

Therefore, given their knowledge and experience, it is highly likely that the latest venture will come to a successful conclusion, perhaps even before the stadium is built off the Inner Relief Road.

And, as Thomas McQuillan, Naomh Fionnbarra’s representative, said last week, cover would be greatly appreciated in Darver given the number of matches which go ahead there in all weather conditions.

Offaly have a tremendous facility in Tullamore’s O’Connor Park as well as a perfect training centre in Kilcormac, Faithful Fields, a venue where Louth U20s recently bowed out of the Leinster Championship. I happened to be in ‘Offaly’s Darver’ in 2019 when Roche Emmets were playing in the provincial junior championship and they were then in the process of putting up a stand. And what a fine job they did. On the most recent visit, the shelter had a media area as well as the ability to hold several hundred under its roof, trapping the atmosphere. A perfect job.

If the Faithful county can have both, why can’t Louth – and why can’t they be developed in tandem?

STADIUM QUERY

As for the new stadium’s progress, Sean O’Mahonys’ Pat O’Brien told the meeting that he had been approached by ticket buyers from the double house draw to ask about where the development stood as the progress was far from tangible. People, ultimately, have a right to know where their money has gone and similar probes are only to be expected if the county committee aren’t able to deliver major news on the stadium front quite soon.

Treasurer Aidan Berrill has spoken about the delay in underground cables being put in place and the wait for Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund correspondence from the government. He had nothing new to bring to the last gathering of clubs, but quite a bit of this is beyond his immediate control.

And then, how much will Louth receive – from both the GAA and government? The project is going to cost at least €18 million and so far the Wee men in charge have gathered less than 10 percent of it, albeit about €12-13 million is expected to come from the aforementioned national organisations.

This still leaves quite a shortfall, but the money will be found if development works can get underway, with Fitzpatrick committing to a September start.

A stadium and stand in Darver would be some legacy for the present executive to leave. There remains no reason to think that they won’t.