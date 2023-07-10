Caoimhín Reilly: Pattern is yet to emerge between split league finish and subsequent Louth GAA championship performance

Like the new All-Ireland SFC, a pattern is yet to emerge in regard to the league split and which side of the mid-table line allows teams to benefit most come the club championships.

Three of the four senior semi-finalists last term were top six sides in Division 1, with Newtown Blues and Ardee St Mary’s subsequently contesting both the Joe Ward Cup and Cardinal O’Donnell Cup deciders, sharing an item of silverware apiece.

Yet involvement in the ‘elite phase’ likely hindered Mattock Rangers whose small squad was stretched to the limit in trying to complete their five-match programme over the condensed period. The Collon natives were unable to improve their fortunes in the championship and, ultimately, suffered a surprising demotion.

Indeed, it can be an unforgiving place, the top six, and while that is the target for practically 75pc of teams at the outset, the reality is that there is a balance to be found between getting in there and competing meaningfully, and, in tandem, setting yourself up properly for the championship.

There again, of the 12 clubs who were in the bottom halves, only Geraldines and Cooley Kickhams progressed beyond the quarter-final stage of either the senior or intermediate championship. So your league finish can reflect the standard of your squad just as much as it can provide false hope, as was the case with Mattock.

Cooley bucked the trend somewhat in that they were relegated from Division 1 but finally landed the intermediate championship after five seasons of trying. The Fr McEvoy Park club scrapped for survival until the final round but were still able to muster the effort required later in the season, which is in contrast to both O Raghallaighs and Dundalk Gaels at the summit of Division 2.

Champions O Raghallaighs summoned a title-winning surge over the course of the split fixtures, while Gaels’ early wobble in the additional five matches proved costly where promotion was concerned, but the fact that both had to go down to the wire – when others were able to take their round 15 or certainly round 16 matches with a handful of salt as opposed to a pinch – seemed to exhaust them for championship combat.

The pair ended up in relegation play-offs following three relatively comprehensive defeats beforehand and only retained their respective statuses with second half surges in crunch ties. Gaels also lost their promotion set-to with Dreadnots as a once very promising campaign tailed off disappointingly.

Take St Joseph’s as an example. They were marooned in the bottom half of Division 2, which didn’t bode overly well given they were set to compete in the senior championship, but that seemed to allow them to rest bodies and afford Colin Kelly time and space to prime them for the only tests that mattered at that stage.

Duly, they got out of their group and rivalled Blues for long stretches of their quarter-final tussle.

They would fall into the category of Geraldines, who had a similar luxury league-wise in never necessarily being threatened with demotion, thus allowing them to carefully plot a championship run that was only ended by the eventual runners-up, Blues, in the last four.

As St Bride’s and Young Irelands proved as well by getting into their respective top six, losing almost every, if not every, match post split can have a debilitating impact on confidence and resolve.

The pair qualified for the senior and intermediate quarter-finals via second place finishes in their group but never threatened to shoot a score above that level par return having got into a rut.

So, based on last year, you would expect the winner of the senior championship to come from the top six in Division 1, but the intermediate kingpin’s identity is less clear-cut, as too is the favourability of top half participation if you are not in a position to win the title outright.

And even if you are, does that hamper championship preparations, especially in the intermediate tier, considering you have less time than potential rivals to consider the competition which ultimately dictates the success of your year?

One thing is for sure, there is no exact science, or even a hint of sensibility, about it all. That doesn’t make it any less intriguing, mind.