Caoimhín Reilly: Páirc Tailteann is a venue that often brings out the best in Louth

Louth manager Paddy Carr holds his head in his hands following Meath's winning goal scored by Graham Geraghty during the Bank of Ireland All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifying Round 2 match between Meath and Louth at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath.

The ring to ‘Louth winning in Navan’ will never get old so long as the Boyne intersects of Ireland’s north-east.

Thankfully, having wracked through the memory bank, I am yet to watch Louth seniors depart Páirc Tailteann without a result of the satisfactory variety.

Having been a junior infant when Meath mugged the Reds in the 2002 qualifier, I cannot claim to have been there or have any recollection of an evening which ended with Paddy Carr, then manager of the Wee men, on his hands and knees.

It is, perhaps, the worst nightmare of a host team for a visiting outfit to feel almost as comfortable in the same surroundings. Indeed, following February’s three-point triumph in Navan, Louth are now unbeaten away to the Royals in five meetings and 11 years, since Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney masterminded an O’Byrne Cup success in early 2012.

That wasn’t entirely an auspicious occasion and while the subsequent pre-season clashes of 2013 (draw), 2017 (win) and 2019 (win) were nothing really special either, the Division 2 victories of ’12 and ’23 were as memorable as they were important.

Over the same period, Louth have togged out at Páirc Tailteann for four championship matches, losing only once, to Offaly, after extra-time, in 2021. There were two memorable victories over Westmeath, 2012 and 2023, in addition to the demolition of Carlow last season on a 5-10 to 0-10 scoreline.

As a player, at whatever level, you will have venues where you feel particularly happy playing. For example, I love getting the opportunity to line-out in both Dowdallshill and Castlebellingham, with Dromiskin quite high on the list of preferences as well.

For Louth stars, Navan is now a setting where they have become quite used to and when results are favourable, which they have been, it was likely a no-brainer for the Wee county committee to nominate Meath’s base for their ‘home’ qualifier in the All-Ireland series.

Before assuming duty for The Dundalk Democrat, and now The Argus and Drogheda Independent, on a matchday, Páirc Tailteann was a personal favourite as a supporter. Okay, the journey in from Slane to The Round O can often be unpleasant when the queues are heavy, especially now that there is a belligerent set of traffic lights due to upgrade works on the road surface.

But, when inside, some of my best memories of following the Reds have been captured within the four walls of the long-serving stadium.

HAPPY MEMORIES

I remember watching the 2006 qualifier against Mickey Harte’s Tyrone from the bank at the hospital end and going ‘bananas’ when JP Rooney hit the net to help send the game to extra-time. Sadly, patrons can no longer access that part of the ground.

Although, it was open four years later when Kildare, under Kieran McGeeney, rolled in in anticipation of a comfortable passage through to the Leinster semi-final. What Wee witnessed that night goes down as one of the all-time great Louth performances. Paddy Keenan, Ray Finnegan and Andy McDonnell were absolutely immense as the Reds won by six points, firing over 1-22.

Sitting on the bank for that one as well, I can recall sauntering around the back of the main terrace and my father stopping to chat to someone, myself and the younger fella in tow. Piping up, I said that I felt there was a great chance of Louth getting to a Leinster final. “You’re right,” he replied.

If I was to meet that man again en route to my seat in the pressbox on Saturday – by the way, I wouldn’t know him if he sat on me – I’d strike an optimistic chord once again and tell him that the Reds have a great opportunity to get their Sam Maguire Cup bid off the mark.

Although, the tables are slightly turned in regard to knowledge. Louth’s grandest days in Navan have often come against opponents whose grasp of the Wee men hasn’t been the most robust. Neither Tyrone nor Kildare would have been intimately aware of the Reds based on recent experience.

Cork are the exact opposite. Having met twice in the past 12 months, the Rebels have the advantage of a much lengthier planning period where they will have watched and scrutanised every last ounce of Louth’s playing style.

But then which would you rather – three championship matches as a means of preparation, including a provincial final, or seven weeks off after a demoralising defeat, watching the championship unfold as you stew frustratingly?

I suppose we’ll only know the correct answer come 5pm on Saturday evening, as streams of supporters begin to make their way down the narrow streets, bound for the road.

If ever there was an occasion to make ‘home’ advantage count...