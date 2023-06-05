Caoimhín Reilly: Many a star – past, present and future – came out of the Louth GAA ‘junior’ leagues

Paul Cassidy of Derry in action against Jay Hughes of Louth during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Louth and Derry at DEFY Pairc Mhuire in Ardee, Louth.

The front wall of Brid-A-Chrin chapel used to be lined by men talking football after mass on a Sunday morning. A fella on a bike used to come and stand at the main gate with copies of The Sunday Independent and so after buying an edition, the local GAA man had his weekly debate, blessing and newspaper.

It all crossed my mind as the local priest brought mass to a close recently. How times have changed… the football congregation now gathers at the back door of the church, where a gaze right will bring the floodlights of Roche field into view.

Lying up against a wall are where some of the most intense discussions can take place. Many a team and man were picked while resting on blocks and mortar. And many a statement made too, some which even our Lord couldn’t forgive if in the confession box.

About half a dozen of us were testing the strength of the wall at a Louth venue one evening when a stakeholder proudly put it that he had never played a game of junior in his life.

“Jaysus, that’s arrogant,” says one. “There’s nothing wrong with a good game of junior,” says another.

The same lad could be glad of a junior match in the not too distant future…

A few years back, I wasn’t doing a whole pile of training in Roche but was on hand to give the second-team a dig out numbers-wise. We were playing Dreadnots in our place and between losing a man and them just being far superior, yours truly, now standing in at full-back, wasn’t exactly enjoying the traffic having to be met through the middle.

And sure aren’t there men who survive to play junior football, the career second-teamers. Not that there is a thing wrong with it.

In many ways, the sport has gone out of club football now that professionalism and year-round training has caught a grip so it can be healthy to just turn up, get your game and not have to worry about GPS, gym training or tactics boards.

Anyhow, this skinny, young lad came out for Dreadnots up front and here was me thinking, ‘this fella couldn’t be up to much’. So the ball came in and it was thrown around for a while before this thin gasun got a grip of the leather. Next thing, this ball goes flying overhead and across the ’bar. ‘Where the hell did that come from?’, was the thought.

And then he did it again and for a third time moments later. “Who is that fella?”, I asked.

It was Jay Hughes, Dreadnots’ main man since and a part of Mickey Harte’s Louth senior panel.

I can remember talking to a few lads about the Louth U20 team the year Hughes was eligible (2021) and telling them ahead of the trials that this kid could play. They came back within a few weeks and admitted I was right.

Now I can’t really say that a star was born in Roche that night but I certainly got to know him before a lot of others, much to my despair at the time. Flashbacks were triggered at the ‘San Siro’, Sean O’Mahonys’ Point Road base, last week when Roche’s juniors played the locals in a Division 5 game.

Unfortunately, despite protesting, I’ve somehow been deemed as a top 12 member this year so I couldn’t play on what was a fabulous evening for a game, although when I eyed who O’Mahony’s had warming up beforehand, I was slightly less anxious about standing beside the posts as opposed to running towards them.

John O’Brien and his brother-in-law, the former Dundalk FC defender and captain Brian Gartland, were togged out.

The latter has a background in basketball and having been a professional athlete, neither handling co-ordination nor physique were going to be an issue, and they weren’t. He had magnetic paws to raining ball.

Meanwhile, O’Brien, the man who kept many a county forward quiet at his peak and inspired his club to incredible heights when he retired, came out for the second half, kicked a point and gobbled up any loose ball going.

In the game, Roche went from a seemingly comfortable position to fortunate enough in emerging with a draw.

They’re deadly for getting boys out down the O’Mahony’s. David Crawley and Ben McLaughlin are among those to played well for the Quay men after calling it quits in the League of Ireland. Those boys played their fair share of junior as well.

There are countless examples across history and there will continue to be. Undoubtedly, among the still capable has-beens, middle of the road performers and fresh batch of underage produce, there is a gem or two in Louth’s junior grades. And maybe even a county star or two of the future.