Caoimhín Reilly: Louth’s Conall McKeever went for goal late on against Mayo, but what would have happened if the chance had come 10 minutes earlier?

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney drew belches of laughter from the viewers watching Match of the Day one night a few years back when he claimed the Arsenal players lacked “cajones” for their inability to deal with pressure.

Let’s just say there were a fair few Twitter users complimenting the size of Ryan O’Toole’s ‘manhood’ after his incredible goal in Monaghan’s Ulster quarter-final victory over Tyrone earlier in the campaign.

With his side trailing by a point well into second half stoppage time, the Scotstown defender drove the ball hard and low to beat Niall Morgan and send the Farney men into the provincial last four. The safer – and, perhaps, even the wiser – course of action would have been to fist it over the ’bar and force extra-time.

Had it gone wrong, Monaghan were out and O’Toole would likely have been criticised for ‘taking the wrong option’. How often do we hear that after a game?

Gerard Roe, a first-team selector in Roche, told me the night after O’Toole’s magical score that he would shake the hand of any man for ‘going for it’ in similar circumstances around our place. Before the end of the session, he’d said it to the whole group so you can be guaranteed his promise will be tested before the season is out.

Anyhow, Conall McKeever was rightly praised for his excellent performance in Louth’s defeat by Mayo in Castlebar recently. He had already won over the plaudits of the thousands of Wee followers though his terrific goal was the highlight of a match that could best be described as high on attrition but low on remarkable moments.

The question is, had McKeever’s opening came 10 minutes earlier, when the Reds were within a tangible margin of Mayo as opposed to trailing by five points, would the Clan na Gael clubman have gone for the goal with such abandonment or merely fisted the ball over the top, content with a minor?

It’s all hypothetical but it is, by the same token, a salient question to pose. The Dundalk-native himself probably doesn’t even know the answer.

In the first half, for Mayo’s third point, Ryan O’Donoghue, in one of the few instances where he cut loose from the spectre that is Donal McKenny, used his hand to tap the ball over the ’bar. Television pictures can, of course, be misleading but it seemed in live time that the Knockmore star had plenty of scope to pick his spot in the net being guarded by James Califf and The Sunday Game’s pictures backed up the notion.

It was about taking the higher percentage option, though, and by calling for the white flag, he put Mayo into a somewhat commanding 0-3 to no-score lead after five minutes.

Midway through the final quarter, Conor Grimes, who has a boot on him with the explosiveness of a Nasa rocket launch pad, cut in from the right flank and fisted across goal in what a typical case of being caught in two minds – go for a point or try to set-up a walk-in goal for a teammate. In the end, unfortunately, the ball drifted harmlessly wide having travelled across the face of goal.

His angle was far more acute than that which both O’Donoghue and McKeever faced but the big winger may have, in hindsight, been better off just kicking the ball as hard as he could as low as he could. Again, all of this is wise after the event, but the bigger issue appears to be how much the game has become about percentages as opposed to hedging your bets and taking a chance.

As a lad I know well always says, “Columbus took a chance and found America”.

I had a manager one time who preached to me for the whole year about not taking the ball into contact. Now it wasn’t as though I was looking for the physical stuff, but it had – and still does – have a way of finding me, and not always when I’m the one in possession.

Anyhow, later in the year, I got a ball in the other team’s half and saw one of their midfielders coming to challenge. I ducked and tried to find a colleague with a handpass. The issue was, the tackler’s paw had been set for the ball but caught my head instead because of my attempts to evade the contact altogether, which led to the leather spilling loose. Seconds later, as I lay half-dead, I heard a roar. The ball was in the back of our net.

About a week or two later, when we were looking at the video, as a team, the manager remarked that had I held on to the ball – and done exactly what he had spent the year telling me not to – we probably wouldn’t have conceded the goal.

Had I taken the hit, I’d still have been in the wrong. Had Conall McKeever gone for the goal and missed, he’d ‘probably have been wiser to have taken his point’. The same with Ryan O’Donoghue.

Unfortunately, given how rehearsed and analytical Gaelic football now is, players are programmed to prefer low risk – and low reward – openings. The Monaghan management’s preachings are probably no different in this regard, but O’Toole took a gamble and it paid off.

As a friend says about tactics, ‘if it’s the right thing to do in the first minute, it’s the right thing to do in the last minute’.

And if it fails, blame Gerry Roe.