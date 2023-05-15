Caoimhín Reilly: Louth have lessons to learn after Leinster final experience but there should be no regrets

The worst thing you can have are regrets – decisions you have made that keep you up at night or stir in your mind as you daydream during a moment of reprieve – but Louth, ultimately, shouldn’t have any really.

Had the set-up been more pragmatic, they’d still have been beaten. Now, there are learnings to be taken from the entire experience. Players attending club get-togethers or schools as late as 24 and 48 hours before throw-in was naive and seemed to make a mockery of the professionalism which has served Louth so well in their rise under Mickey Harte.

All public appearances should have been confined to at least seven days beforehand and the players let to prepare in a bubble over the week leading into the decider. Sure as hell, none of the other provincial finalists were signing autographs and having their picture taken to beat the band as the days counted down. This isn’t the players’ fault either. The whole place just got taken away in a wave of optimism and while there is nothing wrong with that, there has to be a line drawn somewhere.

Now, again, this is not the reason for Louth’s demise, but it was childish and detracted from the seriousness of the occasion, almost suggesting that the Reds had achieved their lot before even togging out at Croke Park.

Ultimately, lessons will have been taken from the heavy loss and let us hope that it is not 13 years again before the Wee men are involved in a provincial decider. And for all the talk about certain players being plotted too deeply in the formation and questions over other tactical arrangements, Harte can hardly be held accountable for players giving the ball away like they did at times early on.

That said, the outcome was set in stone. As much as Wee hoped there would be a fairytale ending, the Dubs are a machine with more medals than an American war hero and Louth, after all, are coming from a low base and only trying to establish themselves as a Sam Maguire Cup entity at this stage. For us in the media, there was plenty of scope for preview material. The national newspapers were brimming with content and it was almost all about Louth.

It added to the occasion from a Reds’ perspective, but it simultaneously allowed Dublin to go about their business under the radar, which is extraordinary in itself.

The access we, in the coverage industry, get to Louth players is terrific and allows supporters to get a full picture of what’s going on, almost to feel a part of the set-up. In an era where media officers and press bans are common place, it is refreshing and as Colm Corrigan said in last week’s edition, Harte is a gentleman to deal with, so accommodating with his time.

But while the number of interviews done by captain Sam Mulroy, in particular, in the build-up to last Sunday’s showpiece clearly didn’t impact his level of performance – the Naomh Máirtín ace finished with 0-10 – no other skipper or player in the country was as successfully courted by the national press as the 25-year-old in the build-up to a match this season.

Of course, considering Louth aren’t regulars at this hurdle of the championship whereas the Dubs are grizzled veterans of major days, it was a big deal and sure everybody wanted a piece of the pie baked by Harte and Gavin Devlin. But – again – the Dubs were almost anonymous.

I’d probably be giving out if Louth adopted a similar approach and it’s great in ways that they’re not, but maybe it was too lenient. Though, I’ll say it again, the players could have been locked up like monks for the past fortnight and the flavour of the result would have been no different.

In many ways, however, you’re just setting yourself up for a fall. Mulroy spoke honestly about his desire to see Louth afforded some more respect when it comes to discussing their merits in the context of serial top sides. Of course, we all want to see Louth competing at the summit but did it maybe make the fall all the more steep last weekend?

That is not to say that any of the above should be logged in the regrets’ category. You cannot regret being beaten by a superior team and that’s what Dublin are. The only way you can learn, ultimately, is by subjecting yourself to the scrutiny of these occasions.

On a final note, I predicted a comfortable stay in Division 2 this year and a Leinster final appearance. Looking into the crystal ball once more, I fancy the Reds to get out of their All-Ireland group and play at least another four matches in 2023.

Wouldn’t that be just fantastic?