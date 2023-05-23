Caoimhín Reilly: Louth GAA’s coaching and games should roll-out Ardee CS blueprint in other schools around the county

A joke was passed at Ardee CS’s awards ceremony on Monday evening that Bowhan Coaches are a viable entity on the Community School’s business alone at this stage.

It is conceivable based on the vast number of sports which are now being played by the Stonylane outfit, across male and female codes.

Declan Finnegan compered the celebration, which was attended by hundreds of students and parents, and dressed in a white shirt and slacks, sounded like an able deputy for new Late Late Show host Paddy Kielty should the Down-native ever decide to go on holiday.

A Geography – and History – teacher in the school, the Carrickmacross-native should, therefore, be able to find his way to Montrose without the need for a sat-nav or Atlas.

Finnegan, alongside Anthony Durnin and Niall Carrie, were over Ardee’s all-conquering senior Gaelic football team which won Leinster and North-Leinster B honours as well as the Lennon Cup crown.

The plan is for the school to become Louth’s first single entity in 25 years to contest for the Br Bosco Cup next term by moving up to the A grade, in what is a significant step in a desirable direction.

Durnin, who is a driving force for Gaelic games at secondary level, is the brother of Louth midfielder Tommy Durnin. He came through Ardee CS when the college was competing at C grades provincially, like the majority of the other current Wee stars who attended Monday’s event as past pupils – Donal McKenny, Páraic McKenny, Tom Jackson, Dáire McConnon, Ryan Burns, Seán Reynolds and Ciarán Keenan.

Louth captain Sam Mulroy has been involved in Ardee recently in a coaching capacity, while teachers have committed to training their respective teams at 7am on midweek days to raise the standards to the required pitch for contention in the top flights.

But they are trying to take it a step or two further as well. The ‘Friends of Ardee Community School’ project has been rolled out with several businesses and benefactors pledging financial support in a bid to help Gaelic games in the school to continue moving forward.

And by offering involvement at the highest grades possible, the Deeside outlet should be in a position to continue luring the best talent from the surrounding clubs and areas. That will, in turn, guarantee a regional-type feel to their school teams and help the best emerging talent in their efforts to improve.

From a Louth GAA perspective, too, it will mean that a vast chunk of the standard-bearing players at a particular age will be harnessed in the one place, accessible and capable of being exposed to the necessary levels of coaching, support and scrutiny.

A fair bit was made when Louth coaching and games opted to funnel resources into Ardee as a pilot programme. Therefore, it should come as little surprise that they are winning and competing strongly for domestic honours as well as provincial titles.

It was claimed to be unfair in certain quarters, but it had to start somewhere and Ardee was the neatest fit at the time. Whether is can now be rolled out elsewhere, especially in Dundalk and Drogheda schools, is the next question.

Ardee St Mary’s, Stabannon Parnells, Hunterstown Rovers and a few other clubs in the Community School’s catchment have harvested rich crops from their labour in recent years and many of these players have propelled successful Ardee teams.

There does, however, appear to be something of a power shift in the lower underage grades in that clubs in other parts of the county, particularly around Drogheda, are beginning to dominate at certain ages and so while the talent may not altogether dry up in Ardee CS, there is the potential for other schools to rise to the top.

In the same way as Ardee’s potential was tapped at an ideal time, it is important that Louth GAA do their utmost to raise the level of determination and appetite for success in the schools with so far untapped potential.

Getting one school into the Leinster A grade after a quarter-of-a-century could be regarded as an achievement, or, more probably, a long, long, long overdue necessity. But having just one, in a county with Louth’s population, is way short of what is required for the development that is being sought.

There are other Leinster counties with four or five schools competing in the top grades.

Ardee have shown the way and got the help to succeed. They are now trying to be self-sustainable in remaining there. Perhaps now Louth can channel their attention to other parts of the county, and other schools who can follow the trailblazers.