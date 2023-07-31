Caoimhín Reilly: Louth GAA’s All-Ireland preview is a barrel of laughs as guests have the craic on stage

Louth players Conall McKeever and Tommy Durnin with Barney Rock and Brian Carthy at Friday night's event at The Imperial Hotel. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Jonathan Conlon, better known as ‘Wiggy’, fancies himself to be a decent golfer. Unfortunately, though, now that he has 18 holes to play with Louth manager Mickey Harte – a man not incapable of producing a decent drive and pitch in his spare time – the Castlebellingham native’s taxi service may have to scale down temporarily as he bids to shave a shot or two off his handicap.

Having won the fourth prize on offer in the Louth players’ training fund draw, which coincided with Friday night’s All-Ireland preview event in The Imperial Hotel, ‘Wiggy’ now has a date to remember and considering Harte spoke at length about his frustration at the constant rule changes in Gaelic football, he will have a wise soundboard around the greens considering his playing partner is partial to picking up the whistle a few times per week.

The banter flew around the room as the roughly 150 in attendance enjoyed the craic emanating from the stage where former RTÉ commentator Brian Carthy compered as Harte, Barney Rock (Dublin), Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney (Monaghan) and Oisín McConville (Armagh) gave their views on what was to follow at Croke Park on Sunday.

Harte and Rock formed a duet for the early part of proceedings only for their contributions to be interrupted by music from an adjoining room which was being picked up by the broadcast equipment. And sure a little while later we heard chatter – to the listeners’ misfortune, only eight of the 16-digit debit card number were audible! – and then a Martha Argerich pretender on a piano.

Eventually, ‘Banty’ arrived and swiftly took a starring role in the drama. There was a spare seat beside him and he put on record his disappointment that Ryan Tubridy was not coming to fill it given his recently-found acquaintance with Louth GAA chairman – and resident TD for the county – Peter Fitzpatrick.

Given Fitzpatrick wasn’t the only public representative at the fundraiser, it was unlikely that politics was ever going to be left at the door!

Anyhow, when McConville entered the equation, ‘Banty’ was in great form. “I’m delighted it’s Oisín that’s beside me and not the Chinese ambassador,” the Corduff man said, raising the roof.

It wouldn’t be the first time Louth’s stadium funding got an indirect mention or two…

Brian: “What contention have you got with Oisín?”

‘Banty’: “I’ve absolutely none. It was the Chinese ambassador I was afraid of.”

Oisín: “People think I was late but I was actually waiting down the back to make sure that I was sat at the other end of the table to Mickey...”

After all, the pair are locked in an ongoing wrestle on BBC television’s coverage of GAA. Mickey doesn’t always agree with Oisín’s opinion and isn’t shy in letting him know. Light-hearted stuff, of course.

Mickey: “The boys who came late don’t seem to have any problem in passing jokes, I see.”

Cue an ironic roar from the attendees.

FINANCE

The Dubs’ financial muscle was brought into the conversation as Oisín was asked whether, in fact, money had got little to do with the Metropolitans’ dominance of the All-Ireland through the 2010s and, instead, they just benefitted from an era of truly great players.

Oisín: “Well, it’s clear that they’ve more money than everyone else. It’s just how they’ve used it.”

Talk of full-time coaches followed and Oisín asked how many Louth had at present. A voice from the crowd mentioned that it was 11, which seemed to surprise the Crossmaglen Ranger who said that Mickey’s arrival and Fitzpatrick election to the chair must have been the reason for there being so many GPOs and GDAs.

On Fitzer, Oisín is never one to miss an opportunity.

"Peter’s been doing the Hokey Cokey recently. He’s been in, he’s been out and we’re just waiting on him to shake it all about at this stage.”

(Hysterical laughter)

‘Banty’ then weighed in on the Dublin funding model but went a different route, referring to their population base and then getting another dig in.

"All we need are more passports!”

Then Oisín interjects again. Mickey had earlier spoken about how another of BBC’s analysts, Donegal’s Michael Murphy, had proposed that Dublin revert Con O’Callaghan to centre-forward to cause trouble to Kerry’s defence. But Oisín recalled the on-air discussion slightly differently.

"It was actually me who said Con should go to 11 but I should’ve expected Mickey to give credit to Murphy...”

(Loud laughter)

TO WIN JUST ONCE

Brian: “Oisín, how was 2002 and the All-Ireland win?”

Oisín: “It was so unbelievable that we didn’t bother going back to win another one.”

(The house came down)

Brian: “Mickey, tell us the story of Owen Mulligan and the Ballygawley roundabout.”

Mickey, after taking a few moments to compose himself: “We were coming from training one night and this car went past me coming to the roundabout. I passed no remarks until I saw… Raymond Mulgrew was driving ‘Mugsy’ and let’s just say he showed me a part of his body that I didn’t need to see!”

Mulligan’s goal against Dublin in the 2008 All-Ireland quarter-final replay, when he sold two defenders with solo dummies before rifling the ball to the roof of the net, is fondly recalled by Mickey, who paints a vivid picture of every part of the move. Peter Canavan and Enda McGinley were running alongside the Cookstown ace as he shot, available for a pass, but the electric attacker had only one thought in mind.

Banty: “Did Mugsy not trust the other two?”

Mickey: “Would you trust Peter Canavan!”

A wee while later, Louth facing Armagh in next year’s National League is up for discussion.

Oisín: “My in-laws are Louth people and they can’t wait to they play Armagh next year… I don’t know where it’s going to be played, Peter. Maybe Crossmaglen would be a suitable venue? We’d only keep 25pc of the gate.”

(The crowd howled, tears almost streaming down faces)

Tommy Durnin is mentioned, the Louth midfielder now playing his club football for Inniskeen Grattan’s in Monaghan, who are managed by McConville. The event, of course, was taking place less than 24 hours before Inniskeen hosted McEnaney’s Corduff side in the Division 1 semi-final, so the devilment was intentional from ‘Banty’.

‘Banty’: “Tommy has gone to the richest club in Ireland. Well, they were until Oisín came on the scene. I was standing beside Tommy at the bar there and as he was paying for a drink, I could smell the diesel off the money he was using. Although Oisín is well used to that smell...”

(The place goes berserk)

‘Banty’: “Peter Fitzpatrick had some set of balls to even ring Mickey Harte to take over the Louth team where they were at the time. For years, the best players in Louth weren’t playing for Louth but when you have them all on board, it gives you a fighting chance.

"And if there’s plenty of passports, they’ll be there for a long time to come.”

Mickey is as sharp as they come, however.

“Somebody should tell ‘Banty’ that it’s dangerous to throw stones when you live in glass houses.”

(The room erupts)

"And he said Oisín was with the richest club in Monaghan, well, that might once have been the case. We know where the riches are now!”

(Laughs all round)

Rock, who contributed considerably to the occasion, was involved in training Stabannon Parnells during their trophy-laden spell of the 1990s. The Ballymun Kickhams clubman spoke glowingly about the mid-Louth outfit, but ‘Banty’ wasn’t letting him away with much.

‘Banty’: “Barney talks about the great wee club Stabannon was when they won championships when they were actually the United Nations! Sure they had Gerry Hoey from Inniskeen, Bernie Murray from Scotstown and John Donaldson coming from Crossmaglen.”

(Howls of laughter)

Barney: “Only they didn’t need passports...”

Brian: “Who took over Meath?”

(‘Yehow,’ roars the crowd)

‘Banty’: “The first and last outsider.”

(Laughter)

‘Banty’: “Stabannon took Gerry Hoey up from Inniskeen to win a championship and, in fairness, Louth sent Tommy Durnin down to win a championship… In all fairness, though, what a job Fitzer has done.”

Durnin, who was a driving force behind the draw taking place, got a hold of the mic before the tickets were pulled from a rather large box.

After telling the congregation that he hoped to have his full complement of ribs intact following the clash with Corduff, he spoke candidly: “Westerns is still my first love but when this man (pointing to Harte) came in, I knew I had to be playing and training 12 months of the year.”

Hence his transfer. The crowd reacted well to the big No8, who subsequently made a passionate address about how intent the Louth players are about moving forward and that the proceeds of the fundraiser will go towards alleviating the burden on the county committee to financially backbone the ongoing efforts to progress even further.

As Frankie Valli often said: “Oh, What A Night.”