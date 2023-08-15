Caoimhín Reilly: Louth GAA underage finals are the gift that keeps on giving

Many Louth GAA clubs now populate their Facebook pages with pictures from recent matches – be they of the underage or adult variety. There’s no such thing as Ken Finegan, Aidan Dullaghan, Paul Connor or Colin Bell being left on sidelines on their own any more. No, there is an entourage of club PRO personnel muscling in for a glimpse through the lens.

I got a snap sent through to me late on Wednesday night from a parent of children on our U13 team in Roche. They accompanied their message with a smiley face emoji. It was of a late goal being scored in a thrilling championship match against St Joseph’s. Our fella is one of the men in charge of the side so I generally take up residence at the post given he’s returned the favour many times over.

Anyhow, as the wee lad prepares to kick the ball into the net, after beating the goalkeeper to the loose leather, I can be seen hopping like an eijit, willing it to be diverted into the goal. And sure wasn’t there a great roar when it did cross the whitewash.

Earlier in the half, another ball trickled towards the net and had crossed the line by millimetres before another Roche player rushed in to make sure of the major. It was already over, but there was enough doubt that had it been a covering defender that won the race and cleared the ball, there’d likely have been a row between yours truly and the Joe’s umpire. And let’s just say, neither myself nor Enda McKeown are renowned for giving in too easily!

I was chatting to a clubman who came to watch the game afterwards and he was thrilled. How could you be anything but considering the 50 minutes of action you’d just observed? Obviously, given the outcome was favourable, there is an extra satisfaction but underage football is exhilarating most of the time, provided the teams are evenly matched.

No lack of endeavour, total commitment and determination, umpteen mistakes per minute and then breathtaking glimpses of skill. Man-on-man, pure sport, relentless drama.

The same Roche team were beaten in the Division 2 final four days earlier and the finish to that particular duel with St Fechin’s was heart-stopping. Balls bouncing around the goalmouth. Challenges flying in. The referee allowing it to flow. Your eyes were permanently fixed on events as they unfolded.

Afterwards, minor committee chairman Kevin Gordon chuckled when complimenting the victorious Fechin’s team, speaking of how they put their supporters through agony during the dying embers. He was right. It was an absolute rollercoaster. As a journalist reporting on the game, I was delighted by what I’d watched and trying to think of ways to describe passages of the play. As a Roche man, I was delighted by the effort the young lads had given. Not so much as a hint of disappointment was felt – as I’d thought there might be had the result not been as desired.

Instead, the thrill is in being swept away in the tide of the emotion involved. One second you’re going, ‘ah, Tommy, what are ya at?’, and the next, ‘ah, well done, Johnny’, and back to, ‘oh, for the love of God, Barney’. A long way from looking at 30 adults running sideways and kicking backwards.

‘Sure they’re only childer,’ you will hear when you’re at an underage game, but that doesn’t mean it’s taken any less seriously in the thick of action. I was at two U15 finals last week and the cheers and roars of the large and vocal congregations supporting each of the clubs was fabulous. And the fact that the matches were held at club venues only added to the occasion.

Even the U12 finals a few weeks ago, sure the crowds took out, the atmospheres were wonderful and the events mighty. Young lads and lassies playing against peers of their own level, absolutely giving their all. And sure there were plenty of tears at the end for the losing teams. Lots of exuberant displays of emotion by the victors. But that’s part and parcel of sport – it’s life being lived. The ups and the downs.

One of the days I look forward to most in this job is the Cumann na mBunscol deciders in summer time. The number of kids representing their parishes, giving of their best, would warm the heart of a snowman. And to think some guru in Croke Park reckons it’s a good idea to now stop competitive football for children under the age of 12. I dare anybody who says that’s a just argument to have attended an underage final in Louth recently.

When it’s your club, when the games are so interactive, unpredictable, zealous, they take everybody along and all stakeholders are the better for them. All the kids want is to get back to that stage.

And so what if it sets the pulses racing of a possessed umpire...