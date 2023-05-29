Caoimhín Reilly: Louth GAA needs positivity around the stadium in Dundalk, not unfounded rumours

Oh Wee of little faith. Admitting fallibility can often be necessary and where Louth’s stadium development in Dundalk is concerned, your writer has to concede that he was a Doubting Thomas about where the county’s executive were going to find the funding to complete the legacy mission.

Treasurer Aidan Berrill was most vocal from the top table at a subsequent committee meeting, following confirmation of the €14.8 million windfall from the Immigrant Investor Programme, secured through the Department of Justice, about how the negative commentary around the efforts had not helped those trying to deliver the stadium dream.

It was a thinly-veiled dig at yours truly, among others, and the public lashing that I probably deserved. Ultimately, questioning chairman Peter Fitzpatrick’s ability to get things done is quite silly. Since succeeding Des Halpenny at the county helm, the Clan na Gael clubman has delivered and delivered again. Progress on the stadium, the lion’s share of funding, a high-profile senior management ticket, more resources for development squads than ever before and an internal overhaul of the Centre of Excellence’s facilities et al.

This, and more, is all on top of his achievements on the field of play and as manager of Louth’s senior footballers as well. And before readers begin to think that this is a ‘Hail Peter Fitzpatrick’ piece, it’s not. There are detractors from the Independent TD but nobody can question his ability to progress situations that he inherits, or his desire to move things in a forward direction. Ultimately, his chairmanship to date, over four years, will be remembered as one of the most successful in the history of the role.

A meeting with Croke Park’s respective infrastructure and finance committees failed to materialise last Thursday due to a stakeholder suffering a family bereavement, but it has been rescheduled for this week and it is here where Fitzpatrick, Berrill and Operations Manager Francie McMullen expect to learn of the extent of central finance available.

There is a hope for €5-6 million, which would bring the total pot to approximately €20 million. That leaves a gap of about €5 million in the spending fund, which the seat sale, commercial income and further fundraising will be required to fill.

Unfortunately, considering the original projections forecast a fee of €12 million, the sum needed has doubled at least and those closest to the project are said to have been taken by surprise at the pricing structure released by the contractors competing at tender.

There is positivity around the development in that the firm constructing the stands have already begun that particular process and so they are expected to be ready for installation by September or October of this year.

It seems, in certain quarters, that that is what it will take for a vast swathe of Louth GAA men and women to trust that the stadium will actually materialise. Every rumour from the investors in the IIP pulling out and rows behind the scenes to a major financial shortfall and legal issues have done the rounds and they are completely untrue, based on insider knowledge.

Prior to 70-75pc of the development fee being secured, which it has been – it’s the Department of Justice Louth are dealing with, not Arthur Daley, Arkwright and Del Boy – there was more than a hint of uncertainty about the project’s future. But when they have €14.8 million, in addition to the €1.2 million that has already been spent and raised through the double house draw, and a commitment from Croke Park to support them in some form, why would members of the public see fit to circulate malicious and unfounded rumours?

About 200 seats have either been purchased or partially paid for by supporters and the hard-working committee, headed by Thomas Clare, are pushing that particular income stream forcefully, although they’re probably hampered by the growing negativity, some understandable uncertainty and the lack of a tangible mark of progress development-wise.

The executive committee has constantly said at meetings that trust is required and that it will all come together fairly rapidly. Ultimately, the stadium will arrive like a kitchen pack from IKEA, in pieces and needing only to be assembled on site. Some day, a rather large lorry, or two, or three, will descend on Dundalk with tonnes of concrete moulded into a structure resembling stands and a terrace.

That, though, remains some months away and before then, it is imperative that the good word is preached and faith remains with Fitzpatrick’s delegation, who will aim to force the GAA’s hand at headquarters this week.

Louth haven’t been even a prick in the side of the national body for more than 50 years while others got plenty of backing for their infrastructure, but now Wee are like an impaling screwdriver wedged in the torso of the purse-string holders.

And if anyone can be suitably irritating, it’s Fitzpatrick. It’s that old saying again, ‘trust the process’.