Caoimhín Reilly: Louth GAA clubs should relish ‘prime time’ slots for both league and championship matches

'Prime time' slots should be embraced by Louth clubs. We – Roche Emmets – played St Joseph's in Dromiskin last Thursday night and there were lots of neutrals among the attendance. Oliver Plunkett's faced Glyde Rangers in Mell on the same evening and I'm sure there were a few GAA heads in the southern jurisdiction who headed along for their football fix.

There was a plea at a fixtures' meeting a few years ago for league matches to be organised away from the Sunday tradition. With many fields around the county now capable of being floodlit, players, in the main, would prefer to line-out on a Friday or Saturday evening.

Having one game in every division on a Sunday was trailled last year as a means of giving the hosts the scope to take in a greater gate fee. It was a neat initiative and one which should have been more widely embraced.

Although, perhaps considering Louth have gone on a greater run in the championship and played each of their matches on a Sunday, there hasn't been the opportunity to organise games on the Sabbath this season.

Monday night club championship games have been common place in Down for years. I can remember going along to Kilcoo vs Burren on consecutive Mondays a few terms back and Páirc Esler in Newry was thronged. There were a fair few from the Wee County there to watch as well.

And yet there was more than a murmur or two of discontent among the sides scheduled to play in senior championship games on Mondays last year when, in terms of gate revenue and the spectacles that followed, they were a raging success, as both county treasurer Aidan Berrill and CCC administrator Peter Sage have said at various committee meetings.

In terms of league football, St Bride's faced Sean O'Mahony's on a Friday night recently and, again, word is that a fair few neutrals took in the opportunity to watch a game live. Had their own clubs been on duty, they, obviously, wouldn't have got that chance.

Why not, therefore, programme a game or two from any of the four divisions for a Thursday and a Friday night, with the majority of the round going ahead on the Saturday and, when Louth's involvement allows, maybe another few on a Sunday. You could even do away with the Sunday slot if that's what the majority feel is best, but free up 'prime' slots elsewhere.

This is the second year of the split league format whereby clubs in the two top tiers are guaranteed 16 matches, 15 in Division 3A and 14 in 3B. Now, given a considerable portion of the campaign is played without county players, the competitions are arguably neutered compared with what they used to be, but that's just a necessary concession in order for everybody to get football.

A friend warned that having a match every weekend would take some getting used to and that it wasn't possibly as pleasant as it read on paper. That appears to be coming to fruition with injury levels at an unforeseen level. No club has escaped the ailment penalty and while still fielding, and giving men who would otherwise have been career junior players the opening to perform at a higher grade, it is having a knock-on effect on second-team affairs.

By the May meeting of delegates in Darver, 10 games had been conceded this year and that figure may have nearly doubled since judging by the quantity of Division 4, 5 and 6 matches which went ahead last week. With every match that is forfeited, the plea of Naomh Máirtín last year to be allowed move into the first-team divisions gains credence.

The current schedule likely involves some players having to play Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday consecutively in addition to another training session. Then again, they'd be training at least twice otherwise so the nights of commitment probably remains the same.

Some clubs – and it is, of course, understandable – aren't taking the chance and are either fielding very weakened second-teams, and holding back their eligible stars for fear of injury, or not playing whatsoever, which isn't entirely fair on the half a dozen or so who will get no game on a particular week as a result, the opposition who were in a position to field and the other sides in the division, the integrity of which is damaged by the impact of walkovers on the final standings.

Wee should play the games. Wee should have 'prime time' slots. Wee should adhere to an arrangement which Wee asked for in the first place.