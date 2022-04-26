Caoimhín Reilly – Little empires only causing 12+ point losses for Louth at minor level

Of course, Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin are making a mockery of this at present, but that’s because they’re the best in the business at extracting every last ounce out of players. Picture: Sportsfile

Next year’s Louth minors are a promising bunch that are fancied to compete quite well in the Leinster Championship, but just who is going to be managing them?

David Reid (Mattock Rangers), Seán McCann (Dundalk Gaels) and James Califf (Dreadnots) are among the coaches currently with the Reds U16s, though it remains to be seen if they will be handed the reins for when results really matter.

This season was the sixth since the U17 grade received championship status and Louth’s record is simply abysmal. Nineteen provincial outings, six wins (Westmeath and Offaly, 2018; Kilkenny, 2019; Wexford, 2020; Laois and Westmeath, 2021), a draw (Wicklow, 2018) and 12 losses, eight of which have been by 12 points or more (Laois, 33 points in 2017; Carlow, 13 points in 2017; Dublin, 14 points in 2018; Meath, 14 points in 2018; Wicklow, 23 points in 2019; Kildare, 12 points in 2020; Dublin, 25 points in 2022; Laois, 19 points in 2022).

It’s worth mentioning that a former chairman, Des Halpenny, said Louth’s coaching structures were “the envy” of Leinster at a Convention address during this period.

Meanwhile, current County Manager Francie McMullen, a Coaching and Games (C&G) administrator through the same period, stated recently that C&G gauge their success on the number of players who filter through to the senior team.

But surely the quality of those who do graduate is linked indefinitely to the strength of development grounding they have been subjected to, ie. winning minor teams are indicative of good players whose potential is being tapped in to?

Of course, Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin are making a mockery of this at present, but that’s because they’re the best in the business at extracting every last ounce out of players.

Every county that has taken strides to the next level – provincial championship victories or top-12 status – has done so on the back of material success at juvenile level. Tipperary won a minor All-Ireland and reached an U21 decider, Monaghan have been a dominant force in Ulster at minor and U20 level, while Roscommon delivered Connacht crowns at U17, U18, U20 and U21 over the past decade.

Will the current U16 management be the minor bosses next year? Well it’s about time a decision was made. There is little point in waiting. Aaron Hoey was handed what one parent described as “a poor team” ahead of 2020 but “definitely improved them”. It’s not clear, however, if the depth of betterment was due to how basic the set-up was prior to his appointment or if he just clicked with the group.

Last year he got the best out of quite a good bunch and won through two rounds of a knockout provincial championship, but 2022 was more like his maiden campaign at the helm. The 2005 borns were probably the most neglected development squad in the county’s history and everything else but complete organisational failure got the blame – Covid, lack of ability, a dearth of resources, etc.

They lost a year pretty much due to Covid, but for the three years they did get, they had three different coaching teams. Each time, every player was taken back, even those who had been culled, and the exhaustively boring trial process began again. Weeks were wasted and so the team entered the championship fray as fodder.

And Louth’s powers that be don’t seem to have learned much either. This year’s U14 selection process was another mess with over 150 players in Darver one night for a trial that descended into disaster. Finding players good enough in such an environment is comparable to searching for a needle in a haystack.

Last season’s U13 leagues were excellent with every club getting 10 matches or more consistently. Why were four selectors not appointed last May with a view to having a longlist of players by September or October for this term’s U14 development squad?

If selector A went along to a game with St Joseph’s and Oliver Plunkett’s or whoever and came away with three players that impressed. Selector B or C or D could watch the same players in the weeks to follow and see if their opinions matched up. That way, there is an organised, joined-up approach.

Even if this wasn’t to be the way, why not organise a competition with eight regional teams, 15-a-side, two groups of four, at Cup and Shield section, at least four matches for every player there to impress?

It would be better than what they did eventually do.

The same goes for next year’s minors. If this season’s U16 management are to be in charge for 2023, give them the post at the earliest convenience. If it’s to be Hoey for a fourth year, do likewise and allow him or whoever to immerse themselves in U16 and U15 club and county football for the remainder of the year.

Offer the appointees a three-year term and insist that they have a stake in the development squads they will ultimately manage in a year or two’s time. Offer advice on a style of play, physical development and coaching, while getting familiar with the lads themselves.

There can’t be a series of little empires whereby people can’t see beyond the tip of their noses. Otherwise more 12+ point beatings are in the offing.