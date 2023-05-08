Caoimhín Reilly: Larry O’Hanlon’s buzz for Louth’s last Leinster final appearance should catch on this time around

Is it just me or is there a lack of excitement about Sunday’s Leinster final?

I remember walking into the Long Walk shopping centre in Dundalk with my late granny in the days leading up to the 2010 decider and meeting Larry O’Hanlon, a neighbour in Kilcurry who has since passed away. Larry, of course, was the father-in-law of team manager Peter Fitzpatrick and his grandson, Stephen, was set to play in the county’s first provincial decider for 50 years.

He couldn’t wait. I don’t recall Larry being anything but lively any time our paths crossed, though this was on a different level. Perhaps, after all the years of disappointment, when his nephews – Kevin, Cathal and Seamus – and Peter were on the losing side of tight matches, failing to make a breakthrough to the showpiece, his giddiness was warranted? It was, I suppose.

Sure didn’t we have bunting hanging from every pier in the garden and flags flying from a hastily erected flag pole at the gate. Good job the town planners weren’t on the case.

I can even remember putting up banners Roche had purchased to wish the team the best of luck from the railway bridge between exits 17 and 18 of the motorway, and another on the Castleblayney Road flyover. Me holding parts of it up as my oul fella used rope, tie-wrap, staples, sellotape, blue tack, the whole kitchen cupboard’s worth, to keep the material afloat.

It was a pity, therefore, when some smartypants thought nicking one of them would be a worthwhile exercise. Anyhow, it’s the thought that counts.

VUVUZELAS

The 2010 World Cup was in full flow that time and those South African noise makers – Vuvuzelas – were on the go. They were on sale about town, or at least there were horns that made a similarly irritating amount of noise. Every town in the county was decked out in red and white, people strode through Dundalk, Drogheda and Ardee in their Louth colours.

Thirteen years on and it’s different. Not the first time for many of us but that shouldn’t make it any less novel, or mean that we should take it for granted. I was asked in the press box below in Wicklow at the minor on Wednesday night if we had a chance. Before I could get a word in, our fella, Dáire, was off the mark. “We’re gonna win.”

The prober laughed and so did we. Whether we are or not depends on who you’re talking to, but it’s a very pleasant sensation to be in this position, looking forward to an occasion like it. Ultimately, for Dublin, it’s just another game en route to the serious stuff, but, for us Wee people, this would be the ultimate.

I remember talking to a Louth diehard after last year’s Gerry Reilly Cup final win for the U16s over Meath. He said that he felt the 2006 borns were the best chance he had of ever watching a Wee team lift a Leinster title. Of course, they’re still in with a shout, but the seniors could well pip them to that honour. What a year that would be, if Louth did the provincial double...

Maybe, just maybe, I should scale back on the Larry O’Hanlon level of optimism for a moment!

There was about 48,000 at the ‘10 final with Meath and based on the poor crowd that attended the semi-final double-header, totalling just over 30,000, it would be a surprise if the figure was replicated this time around. That said, I’m sure the Louth supporters there will make their voices heard as the Reds deserve all the backing they can possibly get.

I spoke to LMFM’s Colm Corrigan in the past week and he mentioned the roars of the Wee crowd during Louth’s epic comeback win over Westmeath in Navan a few weeks back. The acoustics were kind of lost on me as I was one of the those doing more than muttering when Liam Jackson found the back of the net to draw us level midway through the second half.

The 2010 final took place on the same day as the World Cup decider between Spain and the Netherlands. Peter O’Hagan’s pub at the top of our road, now under the JJ Sheehy name, ran a buster whereby you paid a tenner and got an envelope containing a name of one of the 32 competitors. Clearly, it was restricted to the same number of entrants. There was a catch, though. The envelopes would only be opened an hour or so before the final took place.

Siobhán McKeever, who ran the pub at the time and has sadly since died, gave me a few bob for collecting glasses at a quiz one night and, in exchange for a portion of my wages, I got first dibs on the 32 envelopes. Of course, I was looking for Spain but, as it turned out, got Brazil, who I can remember rooting against when the Dutch faced them in the quarter-final.

Midway through the final, I decided I’d enough and headed down the road, in my Louth jersey still, for a kickabout in the garden, replaying the Leinster final. Maybe I should have phrased that differently... No replays that time.

The dream was for Louth to win the Leinster title then. Do you know what, as a 26-year-old now, it still is.