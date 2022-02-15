Caoimhín Reilly – It won’t be long before more GAA matches are played in front of ‘104’

All-Ireland winner Frank Lynch dropped into the office last week and among the topics on the agenda for discussion was the rulebook in its current guise.

“It’s handball,” says Frank. I would agree to a point, but if the game is now handball, the skill execution is worse than bad.

Kilcoo play the game on their terms – they kicked the ball just 18 times in their recent Ulster final hammering of Derrygonnelly – and they’re masters of it.

The issue isn’t so much how they go about winning, it’s that it seems to convince every other wannabe coach in the country that that’s the way to go about training their team(s).

A buddy of mine from mid-Louth recently pointed out the number of times our senior players’ handpasses hit the ground before finding their intended target. The ball may be accurate in its direction but the mini-seconds between a man having to stoop to gather as opposed to having it placed on their chest is significant in matches where inches are of paramount importance.

Therefore, the concern, in my book, isn’t the style of play necessarily, rather the poor execution. Joe Brolly says it’s impossible to watch Kilcoo sober, but having been a regular at their provincial championship matches over several years, they’re enthralling to watch – their pace, incision and utter control is remarkable.

But that’s because they have the style down to a fine art. Copy cats merely desecrate the principles upon which the Down kingpins have built their dynasty.

BIGGER ISSUE

An Armagh official came into the pressbox near the end of Louth’s recent hurling league game at the Athletic Grounds, gleefully telling all in sundry how many people – included subs – were in the stand. "104.”

If ever a spectacle was disproportionate to the attendance, this was it. Thrilling entertainment.

There would have been six or seven times the number in Longford the following day, a major percentage sitting bored stupid with the balance scrolling on their phones. One imagines the setting was replicated in Division 3 and 4 fixtures around the country – possibly in the higher tiers too.

Winning is the objective for any and every GAA team in the country, but there can be some satisfaction taken in defeat if there is an enjoyment factor associated with the style of play – kicking, chance-taking and freedom of expression. The liberty of having come off the field with no regrets as opposed to questioning if the undertaking is worthwhile.

Losing, or failure to win, when running about the field like zombies cannot be satisfactory for a player that has put their life on hold to represent their community. Never mind the people who are paying in.

The numbers attending matches are dwindling. It’s like mass, people are going because they always did. Far fewer kids or young families.

Eugene Judge, a former Louth player and selector, has a theory. The innocence has been strangled out of the equation.

"I’ll always think looking back, did I enjoy the games? I did, I enjoyed the matches,” says Judge.

"You and others are playing the game now and I just wonder the way the game is played now across the field. I listened to Martin McHugh the other day analysing the Kilmacud-Pearses game on the radio and he was talking about one of the teams holding the ball for three or four minutes, 30 or 40 passes, but going nowhere.

“I was having a laugh to myself. It was a bit hip coming from him considering it was his county that introduced this.

“I don’t know how players feel about playing the game now, but back then we just went out and were expected to play with our head. If it wasn’t working, go and do something different, try something different.

“The gap has got massive now but I don’t think players today have the wherewithal when they take the field. It’s rare to see a fella now who ‘has it upstairs’ whereas people years ago would have said, ‘the right man has it now’.

“I’ve been to Croke Park and places, and to be honest with you, I’ve seen people having conversations and the game going on. We’re seeing that more and more.

“You could hear the crowd right through when we played Kerry in ’78. It was right through and you’d even have heard the buzz in National League games.

“The innocence has gone out of the game and we’ll never get that back. I just think we’re over-coaching and we’ve gone too far. We need to just get back to maybe keeping it simple and educate guys from early on, ‘this is what you should be doing’, because it’s very hard to change habits of a lifetime. If you get a guy at 18 years of age, it’s too late.”

Ultimately, if changes aren’t introduced, there’ll be more and more behind closed doors matches with the gate lying open.