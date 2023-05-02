Caoimhín Reilly: Is keeping Louth county team players away from their clubs just a necessary evil?

Possibly the best career move for Joe Brolly was RTÉ not to renewing his contract for The Sunday Game. As, since the Derry native’s parting of ways with the national broadcaster, his political commentary in both The Sunday Independent and social media has been cover price material. — © SPORTSFILE

But just when you thought his ‘Pints with...’ series or semi-regular on-screen contributions were the peak, he, along with Dion Fanning, launch the Free State podcast. Each of the six episodes should come with a warning. ‘Do not drive while listening for the following content may leave you folded over in tears of laughter and prevent your eyes from being fixed on oncoming traffic’.

I took in three recordings on a solo journey across the country recently and still wore a grin when walking into a Turkish takeaway in Lisnaskea for a midnight feast.

We had Joe in Roche last year, along with Andy McEntee and Shane Curran, for a look ahead to the All-Ireland final between Kerry and Galway. After an hour or so’s craic, there was a question and answers session.

From the back of the room, a man probed simply: ‘Club or county, lads?’

The querier has togged out for both and so would have some insight himself but wanted to know the three men’s views, given the successfulness of their careers among the elite.

There wasn’t a truly definitive consensus with their opinions largely aligning in that club is where the heart will be though you should not deprive those talented enough for aiming to reach the highest level.

The conversation came back to me when the performances of a few of the released members of the Louth panel for round one of the club leagues came under discussion before the minor championship clash in Ardee last Wednesday night.

And it wasn’t just the senior panel that was alluded to, rather the minors as well as there are young lads on that squad whose game-time has been limited through not making matchday selections and being held back from club action.

I would always have been of the opinion that any man not directly involved with Louth on a certain weekend should be released for domestic duty. They’re getting a game, which is undoubtedly more meaningful than a training session, and the opportunity to refresh and enjoy an outing which they otherwise would not have got.

Although, my eyes were opened to the opposite side of the coin in one particular conversation. In a club set-up, you automatically have a spirit and identity that binds men together. It can be slightly different with Louth and fostering that sense of unity and camaraderie can be more complex.

And then when you do instil it, it is ever so important, from the perspective of Mickey Harte or others, that this is not diluted in any way, shape or form. Therefore, regardless of whether a panel member is improving or not, they’re contributing towards the general progression of the team. They are getting top-class training and being involved in a high performance unit, even if the lack of competitive match practice can, ultimately, deny them the satisfaction they crave.

What’s more, if a player is released for club duty on a particular weekend, it obviously means that he hasn’t broken into the county squad for a game. Back with his club, is he more likely to be enticed around to a parochial way of thinking? ‘Sure you’re not playing up there, come back and get games’ along with promises of potential championship successes et al.

If that were to become rife, how could Harte, or any county team supremo, develop or improve a squad of players? Outside of the established players, or those playing, and a few strong-willed enough to commit fully, intending to get a chance, the remainder may drift off and be as interchangeable as a set of batteries in a remote control. And that isn’t conducive to getting results on the field of play.

The hurt lads can feel at not being given a chance is a positive thing once channelled in the desirable way. It can create an edge at training and higher the intensity of internal duels, which all contributes towards the greater good. Ultimately, that is something Louth have created and there are several examples of players training their way into the reckoning for a subsequent match.

Kilkerley Emmets’ Tadhg McEnaney got his starting jersey for the National League contest with Longford last year having starred in the week beforehand, while Dylan McKeown was only asked in to boost training numbers ahead of the Westmeath match but made such an impact that he gained inclusion in the list of 26.

Two rounds into the club leagues and it is clear that domestic football has been neutered in the absence of the key players, although the predicted frontrunners – Ardee St Mary’s, Dundalk Gaels and Oliver Plunkett’s, across Divisions 1, 2 and 3A – have still accumulated full points, which is a quirk in the argument.

Ultimately, it is unfair to give players the club or county ultimatum. You just have to let them choose. And the resistance to giving them back by county managements, while incomprehensible in certain cases, is just another necessary evil, it seems.