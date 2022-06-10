Caoimhín Reilly – How hard is it to count steps? Why isn’t contact allowed in LGFA?

Have you ever heard, “it’s a simple game”, being uttered at a GAA match? Of course you have.

But for such “a simple game”, the rules are far from comprehensive, or is it that it’s just how they’re implemented?

A diehard of the local Gaelic games scene has been in touch quite often in the past couple of weeks to highlight how the ‘four steps’ rule seems to have been lost in the realm of match officiating.

It’s a gripe of mine too. How many times do we see inter-county players kicking a great point or giving a fine pass having taken double the number of steps they’re allowed? It’s risible how lenient the overcarrying threshold has become.

In the modern era, forward players with a sharp drop of the shoulder and direct tendency are few and far between as often they are just met by a swarm of tacklers in packed defences. But this in itself leads to a problem. In order to escape the clutches of opponents literally hanging on, they take multiple times the number of steps that are permitted in the rulebook.

And because they’re being fouled in the process, if they get away from the tackler, they’re let go – by which stage they’re normally in a scoring position. As one well-known referee said to me when this was put to him, after conceding that it’s an issue, “two wrongs don’t make a right”. Surely the right call is to award the free as by getting loose from the challenge, the person in possession is breaking the most basic principle of Gaelic football?

It’s incredibly frustrating as a player when you concede to an opponent who has blatantly taken too many steps in the process of hitting the net or clearing the crossbar.

My mate in the referees' fraternity has said Croke Park are encouraging a clampdown on generous step permittance. And isn’t it time? Sure it’s only a couple of years since David Gough, who likes to let everyone know how well he knows the rules, told a national platform that referees “don’t count steps”. That’s like a sports journalist covering a game and not writing down the scorers’ name. It’s ludicrous.

And then we have a complete lack of coherence in terms of how the tackle should be policed. Some whistlers are stricter than a grouchy teacher on a Monday morning, enabling next to no contact, while others “let it go” and allow actual bodily harm to unfold before their very eyes.

A referee asked me what I’d thought of his performance at half-time a few weeks ago before telling me “but, do you see, it’s the way I’m refereeing it” – whatever that means – after I told him he was letting too much go. Allowing a man to walk into a ‘belt’ and another one until he is finally dislodged or wounded only causes the referee himself grief. Blow the whistle for the first foul and then the situation remains well below boiling point.

Basically, if two men lay a finger on the ball carrier at the same time, it’s a free – as simple as that. That’s what this writer has been told, via a man in the middle. And it makes sense. You can have as many men around an in-possession opponent as you like at any one time, so long as only they take it in turns to tackle instead of lacing the thumps in in unison.

In LGFA, the issues are even more acute and implementation of the rules lax beyond belief. It is non-contact, which is ridiculous. Ladies’ football rules were drawn up at a time when players mightn’t get a game from one month to the next and so there was a difference in the skill execution levels. But now females are as able as their male peers in all regards – fitness, ability and application.

Contact should be permitted and the game allowed to flow more freely. The rules between GAA and LGFA should be aligned because, when you think of it, in a 15-a-side field game played at breakneck speed, how can there be no contact?

For a simple game, the rules are far from it.