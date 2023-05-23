Caoimhín Reilly: Gaelic football’s new trial rules are farcical and will condone blanket defending

Referee Conor Lane with his umpires before the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Louth at Croke Park in Dublin. — © SPORTSFILE

If the GAA’s rule-makers were asked to tend to a group of freezing orphans, they would probably turn the heat off altogether. Reading the room, as they say, has never been their strongest suit.

All you have to do is look at the string of messes that they have incited with age grades and protocols that has tinkered catastrophically with the careers of many young players across the country.

And, instead of trying to ensure the enforcement of cornerstone rules of the games, like the four-step stipulation (referees not allow you to run miles never mind kilometres without removing the ball from under your arm), they are intent on making the spectacle worse in trying to improve it.

Two new Gaelic football rules are set to be trialled in the forthcoming higher education championships. One involves a goalkeeper having to kick the ball beyond the nearest 45m line from a restart, while the other would prohibit a player from kicking the ball backwards from a free, mark or sideline between the two 20m lines.

Have you ever heard anything as ridiculous? We’re actively trying to encourage teams to leave men in offensive areas when their team is defending and not set-up with 15 players behind the ball, but these ludicrous suggestions will only entice teams to play what Pat Spillane once termed as ‘puke football’.

Anyhow, what if a ’keeper is incapable of kicking it beyond the 45m line? Has that been thought of?

That’s hardly likely to be an issue, ultimately, but where is the logic in the proposal? All it will lead to is the opposition withdrawing their entire complement into the middle third of the field. And the defenders can all hardly follow as failure to win the ball would leave an unimpeded pathway to goal.

So, what the ’keeper will essentially be doing is booting the leather into an area where their team is outnumbered. How does that make any sense? They would be better served driving the size five over the sideline because, after all, they’d have a good chance of winning it back considering they could filter their entire band of outfielders into their own half and regain possession when the opposition is forced to senselessly hoof the ball forward, into an area where – you guessed it – they are outnumbered!

Some people despair at the way the game is played at the moment, but it would descend into a farce if these rules take hold. Taking a free sideways or backways is a means of retaining possession and due to there being an inequality in numbers ahead of the ball.

The new rule doesn’t override this but merely serves to condone blanket defending.

Deary me, we’re shivering here. Can someone please turn up the heat!