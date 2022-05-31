Caoimhín Reilly – Dubs do to Leinster what Jocks or Blues would do to Louth’s Division 3B sides

Dublin were 7/4 to win the All-Ireland at half-time of Saturday’s Leinster final and needless to say your writer took the hand off Paddy Power’s price layer having watched Dessie Farrell’s men run in five goals in 35 minutes.

Having sleepwalked through their warm-up and resisted leaving the subsequent parade until after the very last drum-beat, Kildare looked – and were – fodder for the Dubs. Their angles of running, quality of delivery, incisiveness of finishing and general precision on the ball had the Lilies chasing shadows.

“As Del would say, this time next year...” I tweeted before the match got underway. One respondent quoted Kevin Keegan’s “I would love it” rant from 1996. Tongue and cheek. Assessing the roll of honour in the programme, Louth have nine titles but none since 1957 – reaching just two finals in the 65 campaigns up to now.

Really, though, where is the value in getting to the provincial showpiece any more? Limerick, a team that Louth jousted with twice during the outfits’ Division 3 promotion effort, were completely annihilated by Kerry in the Munster final with manager Billy Lee thankful for the Kingdom’s decision not to “tattoo” the Shannonsiders with a bagful of goals. Still, 1-28 and 23 points to spare is quite a margin.

As the action unfolded on Saturday evening, Gavin Devlin’s address at the recent ‘A Night With Mickey Harte’ fundraiser at Darver Castle rolled around in the conscious mind.

“I don’t think there are limits in this county,” the affable Tyrone man said.

“I look around the province of Leinster, I look at Dublin and the teams around them. We see Sam Mulroy, Ciarán Downey and Anthony Williams, who hasn’t even got on the field this year yet, and I think we’re a match for anybody in Leinster.

“It’s alright sitting here and saying that – talk is cheap. But if we get the backing and keep going the way we’re going, I think we’ll be back here pretty soon and it’ll be more than a question and answer session.”

There was a genuine giddiness around Louth following the Croke Park victory in April. No Leinster teams being in next year’s Division 1 suggested a demise of the province’s big hitters to a stage where optimists reckoned the domestic championship would be a contest as opposed to a Dublin sleepwalk.

Instead, the Dubs are now All-Ireland champions in waiting and did to Kildare what you would expect Naomh Máirtín or Newtown Blues to do to the Division 3B clubs. And this is a Lilies outfit that smothered Louth.

Of course there will always be an element of excitement and hyperbole around playing the Sky Blues at HQ. But the outcome is inevitable and would be more damaging than an experience to look back upon with any sense of justification.

No matter how much Louth continue to improve under Mickey Harte’s watch, there is just no way they will catch or beat the Dubs. Can they even reach Kildare – the men who lost the Leinster final 5-17 to 1-15 having had 16 points to spare over Louth in their Tullamore quarter-final meeting?

It really is deflating. The championship is truly broken and the split-season model surely isn’t sustainable for those at the top? “It’s a young man’s game,” as they say, but these soldiers will just burn out. County slog from November to the end of summer, straight into club duty before landing back to do it all over again at a time where college managers will likely want their arm in a vice too. No break.

And if there is a time out, it will inevitably be during the club term. Club football is not even a second thought any more and all the split-season has done is neuter the leagues. The teams at the top, in the majority of cases, are those least affected by county representation.

County action is fast becoming a boring spectacle. There are no shocks of note. Nobody from outside the top bracket beats a team within it. The GAA are striving to compensate for the demise of championship gates by adding more games – and it’s killing the organisation’s grassroots and prolonging the misery of the vast majority.

Like the hurling championship is far from exciting with the novelty of the round-robin worn off. The top teams’ group clashes are just shadow bouts ahead of potential ‘blood and thunder’ duels later in the season.

I met Leinster Council chairman Pat Teehan in Croke Park and felt like asking him to please stop flogging the dead horse that is the Leinster Championship. It’s easy to see why Kildare would have preferred to stay in the parade. Dublin are so far ahead of them and still the Lilies are by far and away the second best in the province.

As a Louth supporter, it’s all very disheartening.