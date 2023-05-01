Caoimhín Reilly: Common sense lacking as three Louth teams went into championship battle at the same time last weekend

Soaked Louth supporters make their way to the shelter in Cooley last Sunday during the Reds' victory over Wicklow in the Leinster IFC. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics — © Ken Finegan/Newspics

Louth’s senior men’s Leinster semi-final threw in at 1:45pm in Croke Park on Sunday, 15 minutes before the hurlers began their Nicky Rackard Cup encounter with Fermanagh in Darver, which opened at the same time as the senior ladies got their latest intermediate championship assault underway in Cooley.

Three Louth teams in championship action simultaneously – hardly a sensible occurrence.

Okay, so the LGFA is entirely removed from the GAA’s remit, but fixing the Wee footballers and hurlers at the same time is totally unfair and almost certainly wouldn’t happen in the so-called ‘stronger’ counties.

The hurlers faced Roscommon in Darver a week earlier on a Saturday, 24 hours before Mickey Harte’s big ball chasers took on Westmeath in Navan. Are there many supporters mutually exclusive to both teams? Maybe not. But for the few who are, and the County Board officials who would have liked to have backed the pair, it was an impossible scenario.

It all should have been flagged a lot earlier and ensured the collision course was cleared. For while the knock-on effect may not have impacted the thinking of the Wee men running around Croke Park, the small ball warriors are deserving of a more prestigious stage and by pitting them up against the footballers, all the GAA seemed to do, in essence, was belittle the fourth tier hurling championship.

As for the LGFA, while they are not obliged to, would it not have been in their interest to organise their match with Wicklow for a better time? How about Saturday evening in Cooley or even in the afternoon?

And this isn’t a men should get priority outlook, but the reality is that a Leinster semi-final at Croke Park was always going to lure potential attendees in Cooley away.

Furthermore, three Louth men’s footballers have partners on the ladies’ squad. A father and mother had a son playing in Darver at the same time as their daughter togged out in Cooley.

Obviously, the split-season has caused a lot of issues regarding scheduling and the unrelenting nature of competition programmes, but that doesn’t diffuse dissatisfaction that is being understandably felt by those with more than a passing interest in one, two or, perhaps, all three teams.

It’s okay this coming weekend in that both men’s sides have a breather, while the ladies travel to Clara for a date with Offaly. But there could be an issue in a fortnight’s time. The hurlers are, sensibly, down for Saturday action in Donegal, though the football teams are again in conflict.

The Leinster football final is at Croke Park at the same time as the Wee women take on Westmeath at home. Surely, surely, surely, some joined-up thinking will prevail?

If the senior ladies went at it with the Lake natives on Saturday, afternoon or evening, it would pave the way for the senior men to take centre-stage against the Dubs.

Common sense.