Caoimhín Reilly: Championship relegation has Louth LGFA staring into an alarming cul-de-sac

Louth LGFA isn’t so much at a crossroads but facing the back wall of a cul-de-sac. Relegation from the intermediate championship is an unmitigated disaster and even more worryingly is the profile of the team that remains.

At the beginning of the season, there was optimism and a sense that this group had the required blend of experience and budding talent to progress and possibly even challenge for second tier honours.

But now it is more probable than possible that a number of long-serving players will either retire or consider their futures.

There was a widespread consensus that a change in management at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign was required and to be fair to the selection committee, a diligent process was undertaken to appoint a successor, with a four-name shortlist, including Kit Henry, who was eventually chosen.

The landing of the Meath-native was considered to be something of a coup at the time based on his prior winning of three club championship titles at the men’s grade within the Wee County. And his management ticket was both extensive and impressive on paper, as was, indeed, the start to the season, which involved four successive wins at the beginning of the National League, putting the Reds among the Division 3 frontrunners.

Following his ratification, Henry spoke of his ambition to win titles with Louth and this was backed up by the early performances and results, most notably via the victory over Kildare in Hawkfield.

There was an element of bad luck about the first defeat of his reign, against Wexford. Louth could easily have won that encounter and maintained the perfect record. But results took a downward curve thereafter.

Early on, the team was playing a fairly attractive brand of football that revolved around gaining entry to the scoring zone through weaving runs and intricate passages down the centre of the pitch. Runners like Shannen McLaughlin, Céire Nolan, Áine Breen and Aoife Halligan were vital to the system’s function with Laura Collins and Kate Flood, the leading forwards, getting the scores.

But teams gradually began to find Louth out and devise plans as to how to prevent the supply into the finishers. And Louth didn’t adapt or come up with a counter strategy to address the growing issues being faced on the field of play.

Victories often mask certain deficiencies but the problems will always surface eventually and this became the case. Whereas the previous management would have concentrated on oppositions in-depth and how they could exploit them through detailed briefs for players, the subsequent regime seemed to be less inclined in that regard and wedded to an attitude of Louth’s performance being all that mattered.

As admirable as it may seem, ultimately, when the margins are so fine, it’s about gaining the upper hand however possible and highlighting areas where the teams you are playing are vulnerable.

An inability to settle on a preferred XV has also proven troublesome. Again, in ways, it has been a positive that so many players – up to 30 – have got game time but you do need continuity and a team must be afforded time to sit and blend into a cohesive unit. The constant tinkering can only but be deemed to have been a negative.

There have been questions raised over aspects of the individual handling of players and the effectiveness of a bloated coaching arsenal, one which has cost more than any previous management in Louth LGFA’s history.

THE PLAYERS

The players must take a considerable portion of the blame as well. There are key members of the side whose petulant streak hasn’t helped the cause and while all players within a squad cannot be entirely happy with management, or about how affairs are being handled, at any one time, they should at least have the professionalism and maturity to accept that they should be contributing towards a greater cause, namely Louth and Louth LGFA.

Recent meetings have ended in shouting matches between certain players and management and that is not a functional or co-operative arrangement.

Blame, ultimately, has to lie between both the management and the players, although responsibility is firmly with the former.

Therefore, despite Henry having been given a multi-year term, it would be a major surprise at this stage, particularly given the finance which has been invested for relegation to have been the outcome, if he was to lead the Reds into 2024.

The issue now is that with the junior grading getting stronger and including more teams, as well as the fact that Louth had prolonged difficulty in escaping its clutches previously, there is no guarantee that the considerable rebuild job, which must be undertaken, will lead to an immediate rise back up the ladder.

Do Louth even have the tools required to get out of the junior grade any time soon? For if certain players do decide to call it a day or are moved on in favour of younger blood who may be developed, there is a question mark over the talent of the generation to come.

There were great hopes for the 2019 batch of U16s who won the All-Ireland C title. Quite a few of them have made the step up to the senior panel and consolidated regular berths. But none of them have really become leaders within the team or stood out from the crowd.

One must ask the question if that is as a result of the grade they were actually playing at? The majority of these Louth players have come through the underage set-up at the C grade and what is alarming is that despite winning an U16 All-Ireland, four years on, the county remains at that championship level.

C football is essentially junior so how can you expect underage players to come through an academy that is performing at the third level to cope at anything beyond that grade when they take the step up? It’s just not feasible.

There is no doubting the swathes of talent in Louth but it is not being developed or made susceptible to a higher level of competition.

It was mentioned to a colleague, and written in the match report, following the intermediates’ Leinster semi-final defeat by Kildare that relegation was an acute possibility. A change was required at that stage and given the impossibility of bringing in a new panel of players, a management overhaul or a shake-up of some description should have been the course of action, to, at the very least, ensure survival.

Instead, the situation was allowed to fester and in the last 10 matches, Louth have lost nine times. That is a pitiful record.

Unfortunately, this is a mess of Louth’s own making and it is difficult to see a solution.