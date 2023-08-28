Caoimhín Reilly: August is not a fitting date for underage players in Louth GAA to finish their seasons

It is championship season in Louth at both adult and underage levels. The minor A grade gets underway this week, while the U15 is mid-group stage and eight teams remain in contention for the respective U13 competitions after quarter-final weekend.

But there are issues. Is the season long enough for our fledgling players? There is no doubting the effectiveness of running even and uneven ages throughout the year. We’ve had full league programmes at U12, U13, U14 and U15, with U17 and now an U19 league.

There are fewer combination teams and clubs are fielding on their own, and there are advantages to this, even for the the outfits with less numbers. One lad in my own club, Roche Emmets, started league finals at U12, U13 and U14. He was corner-back with the eldest group, centre-back or a flank defender with the 13s and a dominant No6 among the 2011 borns.

In this one example, a player got experience of a variety of roles. He was a peripheral player with the eldest group, more important a year above and in a pivotal position at his own age. Oftentimes, if a player is only getting games at their own grouping, they are confined to a particular berth and arguably not getting the match-time they require.

Clearly, when clubs have bloated numbers, this is not always possible. Hence, it is only right and proper that Geraldines have fielded two teams at certain ages because they have the playing population to do so.

Equally, Glyde Rangers field on their own at U13 because they can, with Westerns and Sean McDermott’s also having the required complement to enter a Baile Talún team – minus Glyde – at the same grade.

The U12 and U13 leagues worked well in tandem and then the U14 leagues were completed by the time the U15 got going fully. So there was a neat crossover and blend there to allow for 14-year-olds to get a constant supply of games.

THE BIG ISSUE

But the big issue is that by the first or second week of August, 12- and 13-year-olds from all clubs bar the 16 who progressed from their championship group have no competitive matches until next March or April, unless there are a few who form part of their club’s U15 panels. By the end of the month, only eight clubs remained involved at the U13 grade.

This, ultimately, has to be a concern. Playing finals and getting competitions finished all through the summer has been great but holidays and absenteeism will have been cited in various clubs as being an issue in their performance, possibly even around semi-final or final time.

The debate was brought up with a coach in another club recently and they proposed that all finals be played in September, when children are back to school and, thus, available without the distraction of holidays, etc.

It is a compelling observation. One which isn’t altogether practical unless you prioritise grades. Or maybe even ages could be played between March and June, with finals at this time, leaving July to October free for the uneven ages, be that with a league and championship or just a league.

Or considering pitches are now in a better condition in the late autumn months as opposed to early spring, could we be playing finals into November? At least if they were concluded in October, under lights, kids would have an extra eight to 10 weeks of meaningful participation and coaching within their clubs.

Louth GAA’s website was down for repairs earlier in the month and not having the service available made you come to understand just how often you look at it on any given day. Now that it’s back operational, you can see there are far fewer midweek matches considering a vast chunk of the juvenile programme has been completed. Never mind the fact that it’s now taking a shorter timespan to type out scoreboard details for the newspaper each week. Maybe I should be thankful…

Kevin Gordon has done a major amount of good since coming into the minor committee chairman’s role. He has the potential to be a future county chair, if that is his aspiration. The removal of most finals from Darver has added to the sense of occasion around them and drawn massive crowds to each and every venue.

Again, I would be a proponent of running even and uneven age grades, and getting as many games into the respective calendars as possible, but if spreading them out or having double leagues or adding in regional competitions is what is required to have our teenagers involved meaningfully for longer then it is worth taking a look at.

August is not a fitting cut-off date for a season.