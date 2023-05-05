Caoimhín Reilly: A black jersey is fine for fundraising purposes but it should never be worn by any Louth team

The issue shouldn’t be about the price of Louth’s new – apparently limited edition – black jersey but around whether or not it’s ever worn in a competitive match.

If it is merely a vehicle for income, with all proceeds going to the senior team’s training fund, that is necessary evil and members of the executive committee got across just how difficult it was becoming to keep the show on the road financially at the May county committee meeting.

However, Louth are red and white, and on days where there is a clash, white and red. They are our county colours, and it would desecrate tradition and every value the red is supposed to stand for by dissing it in favour of some sort of fashion statement.

Training kits can be whatever colour you like. Once-off jerseys can be red, white and blue for all that it matters provided that it’s in the name of keeping a rattle in the coffers’ jar.

But anything else is wrong. And, at the very least, if Louth are planning to change their attire all of a sudden, it should be put to the clubs via the monthly meeting. No player, member of management, employee of Louth GAA or executive committee representative has the right to decide such matters of principle without consultation.

If a club were to opt to change their colours, the decision would have to come from their committee and communicated to the county committee for approval. It’s not just a matter of deciding ‘well, that’s a nice colour, much nicer than what we have at the moment’ and Bob’s your uncle.

There was absolutely no mention of the new rig at last Tuesday’s gathering in Darver. Furthermore, it’s believed that some high-ranking officials knew nothing about it until it was promoted on social media. Is the tail wagging the dog?

Then again, I got a call from a buddy on Friday morning. They, like myself, had no real objection to the jersey as a means of cashing in, but he made a salient point in regard to the appearance of Louth supporters at the Leinster final.

"Should we not be encouraging people to show off as much red as possible in Croke Park?’

Exactly, the aim should be to tint swathes of the stadium in Louth’s resplendent red, not diluting it with every other shade under the sun. A minor detail, however.

In 1957, Louth wore green – the provincial colour – in the All-Ireland final against Cork. Down, when facing the Rebels in the 2010 decider, took to the field in the yellow of Ulster. Now, since then, the Mourne men have designed a black kit, but that made sense considering their goalkeeper always wore that colour and they are, by tradition, red and black.

But Louth’s look is sacredly red and white. Black has never come into it, nor should it be allowed to. This is not Man United or Liverpool, we do not have the right to alter our guise to whatever pigment tickles our fancy.

If Wee play Cork, Down, Westmeath, Galway, Derry or Armagh, toss for the privilege of wearing your home colours. Simple.