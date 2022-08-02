Can Knockbridge’s Goss-Kieran make it fourth time lucky in Louth senior hurling final?

Ben Goss-Kieran playing for St Mochta's against St Fechins' Ryan Walsh during the 2021 Louth U20 Championship final in January. He'll come up against Walsh again in the colours of Knockbridge hurlers this Sunday. Picture: Paul Connor

Sunday’s hurling decider is Ben Goss-Kieran’s fourth adult championship final in less than 12 months. Though, having lost the three to date, it’s not exactly a record he’s boasting about.

The Knockbridge half-back was part of the team turned over in the 2021 small ball showpiece against this weekend’s opposition, St Fechin’s, before going under on the big day with his football team, St Mochta’s, at both senior and U20 level.

Incidentally, the latter loss, in January, was also to the Beaulieu outfit and when you factor in defeat in a couple of Paddy Sheelan Cup deciders and the 2019 U20 set-to too, the sturdy defender is understandably keen to change his final fortune.

It’s an especially unenviable trend when you consider the on-field success of both his mother and father. Sarah Kieran was, of course, goalkeeper on the St Bride’s team that won the Louth LGFA Division 1 crown last season, saving a penalty in the victory over Geraldines.

Meanwhile, his ‘oul fella’ is Colin Goss – Louth’s former full-back and a six-time senior champion with St Patrick’s, including triumphs as captain.

So, coming from such good stock, does he feel any added pressure or expectation? Not at all, he indicates emphatically

"Mam was flying with the ladies last year and that was great to be around, and then even Dad before the senior (football) final, he was giving me wee bits of advice and that helps,” says Goss-Kieran.

"The fact I’m playing with the Moch’s, you don’t really get that (additional onus) because he has no association with the Moch’s. I never really thought of it and obviously you want to do well – whether I’m Colin Goss’s son or not, everyone wants to be their own person and win their own games and medals.”

It’s set to be a big month for the dual player as not only is he bidding to add a Paddy Kelly Cup momento to his collection that already includes a minor hurling win, but he is to face St Patrick’s in the opening round of the football championship, with whom his father is a selector this season.

Goss-Kieran was originally a Bride’s clubman before successfully transferring to their Louth Village neighbours as a teenager. A decision he certainly doesn’t reflect negatively upon.

"I was best mates with a lot of lads from the Mochta’s and there were never any regrets when it happened,” he added.

"They welcomed me with open arms. Still having the hurling, there was never any bad blood with the Bride’s lads. I was just playing football with my mates.

"There’s a lot of O’Mahony’s boys and Kilkerley lads playing for Knockbridge too so there'll always be a bit of slagging – the last thing you want to do is play them in the football and lose because the first fellas rocking up to training are the lads who win. You do be mad to get back to slag them, but it’s all good craic.

“Ultimately, you’re playing with Knockbridge and you leave the football clubs behind you.”

That said, football naturally gains priority in a county with just three hurling teams. Though the balancing act is viable for those who want to make it work.

"The football lads want you prioritising the football and you can understand that – if you go making exceptions for me for hurling training you can do it for lads playing soccer or doing other things.

"They do expect 100% commitment and the hurling lads respect that – they try to work around football. Most of the lads are Bride’s players so they can work around them, but they don’t put too much pressure on.

"Hurling is not even about conditioning really. When the hurling season finishes up it can be a case of a few months down the line before you start picking up the hurl again, so you do end up lacking skill-wise – it’s a far more skill orientated game.

“The football is great to help out with the conditioning but the more you train at hurling the more skills you pick up and the sharper your touch is. It’s a great game to be involved in when you get that aspect right.

"And there are a few hurlers – like Ronan Byrne who was involved with O’Mahony’s when they won the football championship – who’ve won so much that it rubs off.

"You can see why winning is a habit for them. Being around them, you expect nothing less with the attitude they bring to training. I’d say it’s a big reason why we’re getting back to so many finals.”

Knockbridge enter Sunday’s tussle as the neutral’s favourite to regain the title, having comfortably accounted for both Fechin’s and Naomh Moninne in the preliminary phase.

Not that the Reds are getting too far ahead of themselves, given the intensity of the rivalry at play.

"That’s the thing I love about the hurling – there’s a lot made of playing the same teams the whole time, but every game you go in to you’re playing your local rivals.

“It’ll be tough and Fechin’s are holding the title for a reason.”

Fourth time lucky, perhaps?