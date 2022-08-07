Callaghan, McDonnell and Gillespie combine to shoot St Mary’s into Louth U17 Division 1 final

While both teams scored 12 times, there was little doubting the merit of Ardee St Mary’s’ victory over Roche Emmets at Rathduff on Friday night.

Their big players – and three Louth minors, Adam Gillespie, Tadhg McDonnell and especially Seán Callaghan – stood to the fore when it mattered most in the second half of a contest that was level on four occasions.

But Mary’s were just more clinical with an outstanding goal by Gillespie 11 minutes after half-time the tonic Ken Rooney’s side needed to re-establish their control over proceedings.

And with McDonnell, so effective in coming forward from his half-back berth, kicking three beauties in five minutes at the beginning of the final quarter, Roche were in need of majors.

Unfortunately for Aidan Reilly’s boys, when they got into position, which they did on two occasions, brave Tiernan Markey was equal to the drives of DD Reilly and Eoin Maguire.

Overall, Roche led the wide count 11-10, but, tellingly, four of those miscues came inside the opening 10 minutes when they were completely on top but had only Joshua McGuinness and Reilly registers to show for their dominance.

Callaghan, with a sweet strike, got Mary’s off the mark on 12 minutes and after a reprieve when McGuinness rifled over the top with the net at his mercy, a pair of Gillespie frees levelled the contest.

The Deesiders went to the interval ahead by 1-3 to 0-5, the leaders’ goal coming in bizarre circumstances as Josh Taaffe’s bid for a point kissed the angle between post and crossbar in evading Oisín Nash’s grasp.

Brooklyn Gorman extended the lead with a fine conversion upon the restart but, into the gust, Emmets enjoyed their best spell of the match as Andrew McKay (2), Reilly and Seán Connolly raised white flags with Gillespie the sole respondent for Mary’s.

Though the flying No13 then assumed control with his side a point behind, burning three would be tacklers along the left flank and arrowing a rasping shot to the bottom corner.

Two Maguire points hauled Roche on terms, though the victors, who only reached the top four after a flurry towards the end of the regular programme, began to assert themselves in crucial areas with Callaghan boasting a magnetic-like field where the high ball was concerned.

McDonnell hit a brace and while Reilly reduced the gap to the minimum with 12 minutes left, Emmets failed to trouble the scoreboard again, with McDonnell and Gillespie (2) nudging the visitors into a safe, four-point advantage.

Worthy winners, St Mary’s, in an entertaining affair. And likely not the last meeting of this pair over the weeks or months to come.

Roche Emmets: Oisín Nash; Criomhthann McGahon, Finn Conlon, Conor Callan; Luca Craig-Haye, Matthew McArdle, Taylor Ward; Seán Connolly 0-2, Ryan Rice-Martin; James Corcoran, Andrew McKay 0-3, Joshua McGuinness 0-2; Luke O’Connell, Eoin Maguire 0-2 (1 45), DD Reilly 0-3 (1f). Sub: Seán Conlon for Corcoran.

Ardee St Mary’s: Tiernan Markey; Oran Carrie, Keelan Martin, Flynn Markey; Bobby Carroll, Tadhg McDonnell 0-3, Evan Keenan; Seán Callaghan 0-1, Lorcan Buckley; Fionn Coyle, Adam Gillespie 1-5 (0-3f), Luke Keenan; Andy Murphy, Josh Taaffe 1-0, Brooklyn Gorman 0-1. Subs: DJ Matthews for Keenan, Nathan Carroll for Gorman, Oran Grant for Murphy, Oisín Dowdall for Carrie.

Referee: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael)