Byrne magic digs Mochta’s out of a championship hole as Pat’s blow a golden chance for victory

Ciarán Byrne must have been sick of his brother, Declan, grabbing the headlines after dramatic championship victories over St Patrick’s – so the St Mochta’s maestro took it upon himself to be the hero of their third triumph over the Lordship men in as many seasons.

In a game which they dominated for lengthy spells, the Louth Villagers trailed in time added on after Pat’s goalkeeper Martin McEneaney kicked a free from tight on the sideline that would have had fishermen in Castletown at risk had there not been a net to prevent the ball from spreading its wings.

With outstanding Eoghan Lafferty having put the clamp on the elder Byrne brother, who was reduced to four, admittedly spectacular, free conversions, it was down to Ciarán to knock two high, hanging efforts just inside the upright as Kieran Quinn’s men mugged Pat’s back at the scene of last year’s epic encounter.

Gerry Garland, who conjured up a first half goal out of nothing, then made sure of the triumph with a fisted point in the dying embers of a game that lacked nothing in effort but boasted only fleeting moments of quality.

There is much to admire about how Mochta’s habitually eek wins out of intense situations, but this, more than any of their previous championship duels, was one that the Lordship men blew.

The absence of Johnny Magee clearly had an impact as they conspired to make so many errors of judgement from the touchline in giving Mochta’s the ascendency which Pat’s had worked so hard to earn with six points unanswered either side of half-time providing them with a 1-7 to 1-5 advantage.

Leonard Grey was the game’s outstanding player until inexplicably moved out of midfield to pursue Ciarán Byrne after he was transferred to the forward line. Thereafter, Mochta’s cleaned up in the middle third as Pat’s surrendered the threat which gained them an early goal following a trademark gallop through the centre.

Then there was the decision to re-introduce Rory Duffy after his black card penalty had elapsed. Given the player’s abrasive, confrontational style and disciplinary record, along with the slippery conditions, it was a disaster in waiting. And, duly, a late tackle resulted in Duffy – who was effective in the first half – getting his marching orders and Pat’s ultimately paid a heavy price for their numerical reduction.

How, having collided so heavily with the wall while chasing a lost cause, was Danny O’Connor not immediately replaced? Instead, the diminutive attacker was persevered with but was simply unable to cover the ground necessary to collect two balls sent his way before buckling after gathering possession at a later stage. In effect, Pat’s were two men short at a critical juncture.

You would also have to query the wisdom of withdrawing young Joe Connor from the attack considering how influential he was in their transition from defence to attack. When he went off, the gap between their clogged defence and two idle forwards – O’Connor and Cathal Grogan – yearned.

Only for Mochta’s were so wasteful, they would have prevailed pulling up, such was Pats’ blunt approach to the second period. The Villagers kicked seven wides after half-time with Declan Byrne untypically screwing a pair of frees off target.

The other Byrne was practically anonymous, as he tends to be for stretches of almost every game he togs out for. However, his unique selling point is sheer and absolute class when it is most required. He did it in the Clans 12 months ago, overshadowed only by Declan’s heroics, and replicated genius again on sodden turf on Monday night.

Twice during his post-match interview, manager Quinn said “we’ll take the two-point win”.

They will – and they did.

ST MOCHTA’S: Jason Callan; David Lennon, Ben Goss Kieran, Andrew Lennon; Oisín Callan, Darren McMahon, Conor Garland; Ciarán McMahon 0-1, Ciarán Byrne 0-4; Gerry Garland 1-1, Jamie Farrell, Danny Kindlon; Craig Lennon, Declan Byrne 0-4 (4f), Andrew English. Subs: Cormac Smyth for Kindlon, Liam Lawlor for Callan.

ST PATRICK’S: Martin McEneaney 0-1 (f); Kevin Toner, Eoghan Lafferty, Barry Dunne; Matthew Pagni, Ciarán Murphy, Darren O’Hanlon 0-1; Rory Duffy, Leonard Grey 1-0; Joe Connor 0-1, Jack Murphy, Aidan McCann; Dessie Finnegan, Cathal Grogan 0-3 (3f), Danny O’Connor 0-2 (1m). Subs: Eoin O’Connor for Connor, Conor Grogan for Pagni, Tadhg O’Connor for McCann, Jason Woods for D O’Connor.

REFEREE: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra).