Butterly’s burst inspires Naomh Fionnbarra to Louth JFC victory over Naomh Malachi

Jack Butterly came off the bench to fire Naomh Fionnbarra into the Louth JFC semi-final against Naomh Malachi on Friday night. Picture: Paul Connor

Naomh Fionnbarra got a jolt from plucky Naomh Malachi in Roche on Friday night but the summoning of Jack Butterly in the second half firmly turned the tide in their favour.

Peter McShane’s Malachi’s had a string of opportunities to trouble the Barrs further with several openings, none of which would drop kindly around the goals. Indeed, had the Shelagh side been more ruthless, Stuart Reynolds may have been calling for Butterly at a much more prompt juncture.

The junior championship favourites endured an off night in front of the target, shooting a string of wides and dropping several more efforts into the hands of Paul Burke. And yet they’re back at the familiar last four stage, which is all that really matters.

Reynolds’ agenda will be simple approaching their semi-final. Tidy up the free-taking, the final ball and start Butterly the next day out. Achieve those improvements and the Togher team will be hard to overcome.

Malachi’s brought physicality and a wall of hard-working defenders which Barrs found it extremely hard to break down until Butterly provided directness to their play.

Shane Rogers and Pádraig Moley had given the Reds an early lead but the victors had turned the deficit around to lead by a point at the break, 0-5 to four.

But Butterly landed the vital score five minutes into the second half. Malachi's full-back Conor Begley was so determined to get out in front, ahead of his opponent, he allowed the ball to slip his grasp. Butterly willingly collected and drove past Burke.

Ultimately, Mals were left to rue their list of first half failures. Midfielder Pádraig McLoughlin hit the post and Jack Kirwan had a goal chance cleared off the line, while Jamie Kelly struck the upright with a speculative shot for a point.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Andy McCann; Stephen Doyle, Colin McGrane, James Butterly; Colm Smith 0-1, Cormac Reynolds, Kalum Regan; Ciarán Markey 0-2, Brendan Simms; Máirtín Murphy, Conor Osborne 0-2, Pádraig Butterly 0-3 (1f); Ciarán Murphy 0-3 (2f), Michael McArdle, Thomas McCreesh. Subs: Jack Butterly 1-2 for McArdle, Adam Hanratty for McCreesh, Conor Boyle for Jack Butterly, Colum Kierans for C Murphy, Nicholas Butterly for Osborne.

NAOMH MALACHI: Paul Burke; Donal Mulholland, Conor Begley, Aaron Mulholland; Stephen Burns, David Begley, Seán Gogarty; Kevin McShane, Pádraig McLoughlin 0-1; Donal Begley, Pádraig Moley 0-2, Jamie Kelly; Colin Rooney, Jack Kirwan 0-1, Shane Rogers 0-3. Subs: Ronan McElroy for Gogarty, Pierce Caherty for Rogers, Michael McLoughlin for Rooney.

REFEREE: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers).