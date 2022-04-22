Brutal injury run has Louth defender Williams searching for a silver lining

Anthony Williams is realistic about his potential involvement in the upcoming championship – Louth will have to go deep into summer combat for him to play any part. Picture: Sportsfile

Anthony Williams is realistic about his potential involvement in the upcoming championship – Louth will have to go deep into summer combat for him to play any part.

The Dreadnots clubman is still recovering from shoulder surgery in December, which was worse than first feared. A tear that’s usually limited to 90 or 180 degrees was completely severed and it was only a matter of time before there was a dislocation.

Every time he tackled, it felt like his shoulder was floating and with the confrontational art a rudimentary requirement in the game Mickey Harte has adopted, secondment to the operating theatre was inevitable.

And yet, despite being in his 31st year and with so many fresh faces about Darver, there has never been an inkling of doubt about his return.

“I’m lucky enough that I haven’t had many serious injuries and that I’ve been able to nail down a starting place, so to then spend so long looking on is very hard,” Williams admits

“But then it’s different when you’re winning and seeing players reach their potential. Like just look at Niall Sharkey at 6 and the young lads who’ve come in, it’s hard to be disgruntled.

“I look at it long-term, playing in Division 2 next year with the crowds and games there. That’s the silver lining even though it’s disappointing not to be playing at the moment.

“And Mickey and Gavin (Devlin) have been great even though it’s been a difficult spell. Originally, everything was going well and progressing. I was going up to Santry every week but the recovery just eventually hit a plateau where I’d have a certain goal that would keep being pushed out by three weeks or so.

“The management just constantly reassured me and talked to me. And Gavin, for anybody who’s ever worked with him, he’s an unbelievable man-manager and he always manages to say the right things to keep you optimistic and confident.

“Then there’s been a top-class medical team assembled to keep on top of it. Otherwise, I wouldn’t really be able to see an end date.”

The Clogherhead native was a mainstay of the half-back line in the Tyrone men’s first campaign at the helm and a strong club championship had him in the frame for another term at centre-half.

His demise looked costly, ultimately, given the number of others simultaneously suffering on the treatment table, leaving a youthful Reds to learn the rigours of inter-county football in a rather brutal manner.

However, the round three victory in Limerick ended a six-game winless streak and sparked the most incredible Division 3 success that earns Louth the hot favourite’s tag for Sunday’s Carlow clash.

“I was actually one of the first players back to pre-season the way it fell and got a really good run at training, but it was just unfortunate with the type of injury that it sort of rolled over from the club season,” he recalls.

“We made the decision to go for surgery before Christmas thinking I’d be back before the end of the league and then I was back in the gym within three weeks, working on my fitness.

“Looking at the number of injuries to first-team players at that stage, and Mickey referenced that, we weren’t playing with a core of last year’s team and lads that knew the system and how we played.

“I was a bit concerned and wondering how the year would pan out, but that in itself shows how good the management are; to get people to buy into a system through talking to and coaching them and showing players videos.

“The lads just got the system we play and it’s been unbelievable in that one win (in Limerick) has proven to be such a turning point.”

Perhaps another D-day victory – a championship triumph – will trigger a second victory sequence culminating in another Hogan Stand reception.

Wee dare to dream.