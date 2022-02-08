Browne hopeful his rise to prominence continues and Dundalk IT qualify for Trench last four

Gerard Browne may be lightning quick but even he has struggled to keep pace with his career’s whirlwind trajectory over the winter months.

Corner-back on the Louth U20 team defeated by Longford in last season’s Leinster Championship, Browne, by his own admission, had a disappointing campaign with his club, Roche Emmets.

He had, however, done enough to impress Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin, subsequently gaining a call-up to the county senior squad and making his debut against Longford in the O’Byrne Cup, becoming the first Roche man to feature for the Wee County at the top level since 2016.

This, allied with domestic form at U20 level, where he captained Emmets to their first championship semi-final at the grade since 1994, saw DkIT manager Oisín McConville come calling as well.

Browne, after all, is a third year architectural technology student and so ripe for plucking by McConville and Shane Lennon as they plotted a Trench Cup success.

“The last couple of months have been crazy really,” Browne said.

“You’ve people coming up congratulating me for being up with Louth and asking questions about what it’s like. It’s nice to hear that because all the hard work that I’ve been putting in, it makes it worth it.

“We didn’t have the greatest year with the club last year – a relegation final definitely wasn’t something that was in our thinking at the start of last year. I felt we underperformed as a club and I personally felt I underperformed.

“Now, I’m grateful to be where I am, up with Louth under Mickey and Gavin and getting the best training in the country – there's not many about better than those two. To be getting that training, I can feel the benefits of it. I’m more confident in my own ability, more comfortable on the ball and even outside the game, knowledge of the nutritional aspect, stuff I wouldn’t have looked into as much previously.

“Eat well, play well, and I can feel the benefit of it. I’m up there since early November and now we’re hitting the start of February so I’ve had a good couple of months’ training. I’m loving every minute of it, it’s a really great experience and I hope to be there long into the future.”

The Kilcurry man had never played for Louth until being called in by Aidan Shevlin for the 2020 U20s, though injury ultimately hindered his involvement to such a degree that he didn’t make his Wee bow until last term.

Playing for his county seemed totally out of the equation not that long ago.

“Until the U20 in 2019/’20, I was never on any development squads. I was up for trials but never picked. I’d other commitments at the time, I’d have been into soccer growing up and I leaned more towards the soccer until my first season with Roche in 2019 when we won the junior championship.

“I was still minor that year as well and going into it, still playing the bit of soccer, I was going up to train with the first-team looking at is as a bit of extra training for minor, and then Paddy McGuinness, who was over us at the time, showed the bit of belief in me, which I’m still very thankful for.

“It sort of set me on the right track. There’s nothing quite like playing for your local club or parish, that sense of community. From then, playing with the first-team in Roche, until now, it’s been a crazy journey. There’s been ups like winning the championship and downs like being in relegation play-offs, but that’s part and parcel. The road to success is never really a straight one, it’s a windy one with plenty of potholes. Hopefully there’s more positive days than negative in the near future.”

In the Trench Cup, he hopes. DkIT host the Cadets in what is effectively the competition quarter-final tonight (Wednesday, 7pm) seeking to atone for last week’s defeat by GMIT by qualifying for the last four.

Preparations, ultimately, haven’t been ideal with so many panellists part of National League or county squads last weekend. But Browne is hopeful DkIT’s quality will rise to the top.

“It’s a home game which I feel will suit us,” says the 20-year-old. “Hopefully we’ll have a nice crowd there as well just to back us. We know ourselves that it’s a must-win game to stay in the competition.

“I wouldn’t know much about the Cadets – but I didn’t know much about GMIT either.

“Obviously, with lads having other commitments, it’s hard to get everyone together at one time with people on county panels, etc. It’s good at the same time that we have that calibre of player, who are getting the training with county teams, so the quality definitely isn’t lacking.

“Personally, before we played Mary I, I hadn’t played a college game since late 2019 so I’m still getting to know some of the lads. With every game, you’re getting to know the lads and the way they play, and really just becoming more comfortable with them.

“The preparation is probably not where we want it to be, but that’s out of our hands really; it’s really hard to get a night that suits most lads to train. But we have the quality and that’ll count on Wednesday night hopefully.”