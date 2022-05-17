Bride’s hit the summit after seeing off St Pat’s

ST BRIDE’S 3-11

ST PATRICK’S 0-9

St BRIDE’S moved to the top of the Division 1 table thanks to a comfortable win at home to St Patrick’s on Sunday afternoon.

The result was rarely in doubt after an excellent first-half showing from the hosts which saw them build up a 10-point lead.

Although the second period was more competitive, the Pats were never in a position to threaten the lead.

The Knockbridge side got off to a flying start as Kieran McArdle’s opening point was followed by a Ciaran Dean goal in the fourth minutes.

The visitors did get off the mark through Adam Finnegan, but with Emmet Kirk and Sean Brennan on target St Bride’s stretched the advantage.

The Pats replied with points from Jason Woods and Cathal Grogan, but it was the Brides who finished the first half with a flourish as McArdle added a second major to leave the scoreboard reading 2-7 to 0-3 at the break.

The Lordship side rallied at the start of the second half with points from Cathal Grogan, Finnegan and Tadgh O’Connor. However, any hopes they had disappeared when Grogan was dismissed for a second yellow card.

The hosts were never threatened from that stage and they cruised home with further points from Neil Thornton and Kirk before Paddy Reilly put the icing on the cake from their perspective with a late goal from a penalty.

ST BRIDE’S: Darren Breen; Ronan Bailey, Cillian Kirk, Jack McCaughey; Sean Brennan 0-1, Mick Keane, James Costello; Bernard Laverty, Paddy Reilly 1-0; Jake McNamara, Emmet Kirk 0-6, Ciaran Deane 1-1; Kevin Hearty, Josh O’Hare, Kieran McArdle 1-2. Sub: Neil Thornton 0-1.

ST PATRICK’S: Rory Duffy; Ronan McDonnell, Kevin Toner, Barry Dunne; Conor Grogan, Ciaran Murphy 0-1, Ross Murphy; Cathal Grogan 0-2, Padraig Duffy; Aidan McCann, Tadhg O’Connor 0-1, Joseph Connor; Adam Finnegan 0-2, Danny O’Connor, Jason Woods 0-3. Subs: Matthew Pagni for P Duffy, Daniel Rice for Conor Grogan, Gavin Gregory for A Finnegan, Darren Connor for J Woods.