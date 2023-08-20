Brian Duffy kicks Glyde Rangers to crucial Louth JFC win over Annaghminnon Rovers in Darver

Annaghminnon Rovers 2-4 Glyde Rangers 1-12

Trevor O'Brien came on as a substitute for Glyde Rangers in their victory over Annaghminnon Rovers on Friday night.

Brian Duffy played a captain’s role as Glyde Rangers battled to a first championship victory of the season in dreadful conditions on Friday night.

The full-forward kicked five classy points in Darver, including four beauties in the second half, to loosen Annaghminnon Rovers’ grip on a low-quality affair which the Stonetown men led for most of the first half.

Ciaráin Sheridan’s goal three minutes from the break ensured Glyde were ahead by 1-4 to 1-3 at the interval but only for poor finishing, Rovers could have built on Dwayne Markey’s early major.

The winners were four in front when James O’Connor finished a fabulous solo run past David Brennan but the underdogs didn't score over the closing 16 minutes.

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS: Ciarán O’Reilly; Tiernan O’Brien, Niall Brennan, Paul McArdle; Ronan McRedmond, Colin Campbell 0-1, Pádraig Russell; Conor Russell, Tony Brennan; Aidan Lee-Martin, James O’Connor 1-1, Ronan Byrne; Rory Phelan 0-1 (1f), Dylan McArdle, Dwayne Markey 1-1. Subs: Tomás Byrne for McArdle (48), Fergal Markey for P Russell (54).

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Jack McKeever, Aaron Myles, Gerard Farrell; Ultan Larney, Conor McCullagh, Gerard Bourton; Dion Conlon, Ciaráin Sheridan 1-1 (0-1f); Lee Finnegan, Alan Kirk 0-5 (3f), Aaron Devlin; Conor Sheridan, Brian Duffy 0-5 (1f), Oisín Lynch 0-1. Subs: Seán Devanney for Lynch (43), Fiachra Sheridan for Conor Sheridan (49), Trevor O’Brien for Finnegan (54).

REFEREE: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines).