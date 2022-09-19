Louth

Breen’s class and Holland’s goal ensure St Patrick’s book a maiden Louth SFC final appearance – where they will face Cooley Kickhams

St Patrick’s 1-7 St Mochta’s 0-7

Kate Flood and Áine Breen led St Patrick's into the Louth LGFA SFC final against St Mochta's on Sunday. Expand

Kate Flood and Áine Breen led St Patrick's into the Louth LGFA SFC final against St Mochta's on Sunday.

Caoimhín Reilly, in Lordship

St Patrick’s qualified for their first Louth LGFA senior championship final on Sunday morning by beating a disappointing St Mochta’s at Lordship.

The hosts, having led from the start, never looked in danger of having a decider date with neighbours Cooley Kickhams taken from them as Mochta’s lost in the last four for the third time in five seasons without raising a gallop.

