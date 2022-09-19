Breen’s class and Holland’s goal ensure St Patrick’s book a maiden Louth SFC final appearance – where they will face Cooley Kickhams

St Patrick’s qualified for their first Louth LGFA senior championship final on Sunday morning by beating a disappointing St Mochta’s at Lordship.

The hosts, having led from the start, never looked in danger of having a decider date with neighbours Cooley Kickhams taken from them as Mochta’s lost in the last four for the third time in five seasons without raising a gallop.

That is what will disappoint manager Seamus McGahon most as having kept Pat’s to within four points at the end of a first period in which they attacked towards the strong gust, they lacked cohesion and composure when aided by the conditions upon play resuming.

The match went pretty much to script for the victors with Kate Flood’s withdrawal to a deeper position for the second half allowing the Louth player to have a much more active part from open play and link more decisively with the typically excellent Áine Breen.

And then their clearest goal opening fell perfectly at the feet of their most lethal poacher, young Niamh Holland, who capitalised in stunning fashion, lifting the ball and shooting to the net in an instant.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Lambe-Fagan’s distribution was perfect from kickouts and Caoimhe O’Hare refusal to move out of her full-back berth worked a treat as Mochta’s rained the ball down on top of Pat’s goal during the second half. The experienced defender came out with one particular ball of note late in the match that was absolutely pivotal to the outcome favouring Karen Fealy’s charges.

All Mochta’s could muster in the opening half was a free by Sarah Gilmore 19 minutes in, whereas Flood (2), Holland, Breen and Grace Treanor registered to ensure Pat’s held a 0-5 to one cushion at the turn.

And the home side fired an immediate warning to the Louth Villagers when play resumed as Naoimh Butterly rattled the post with a vicious shot when cutting in from the right flank.

Mochta’s appeared to heed the reprieve when Gilmore, Emma Quinn and Eimear Byrne, with the pick of the bunch, cut the deficit to one, a gap which remained intact by the time Breen’s dropping shot was turned in by Holland with nine minutes to go.

Another Gilmore free made it 1-6 to 0-6, but a terrific Breen notch gave Pat’s an unassailable lead with Laura Kieran’s late point all Mochta’s could contribute in reply, albeit Pat’s captain Melissa O’Hanlon havd to perform heroics in blocking Gilmore’s goalbound shot.

Just like the men’s deciders of 2004 and ’07, Pat’s will take on their Peninsula rivals in a senior championship final.

ST PATRICK’S: Rebecca Lambe-Fagan; Melissa O’Hanlon, Caoimhe O’Hare, Meabh Butterly; Aisling O’Doherty, Deirbhile O'Doherty, Naoimh Butterly; Áine Breen 0-2, Saoirse Butterly; Kayleigh Goss, Grace Treanor 0-1, Chloe Barry; Niamh Holland 1-1, Kate Flood 0-3 (1f), Kate Cumiskey. Subs: Evelyn Donnelly for Cumiskey (HT), Anna Whyte for Barry (50).

ST MOCHTA’S: Niamh Kirk; Lauren Kieran, Dearbhla O’Connor, Laura McDonnell; Leah Curley, Caitlin Curley, Shauna Lennon; Aisling McKean, Emma Quinn 0-2 (2f); Róisín Curley, Eimear Byrne 0-1, Laura Kieran 0-1; Sarah Gilmore 0-3 (2f), Aoife Byrne, Kayleigh Hoey. Sub: Ciara Callan for L Curley (52).

REFEREE: Paul Burke (Glen Emmets).