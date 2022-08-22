Boyle hits a hat-trick as Na Piarsaigh Blackrock get Louth junior title tilt off to a derby day win over Dowdallshill

Na Piarsaigh Blackrock have the early advantage in Group 3 of the junior championship after cruising to victory over town rivals Dowdallshill on Friday evening.

The clash in Clan na Gael Park was one-way traffic from the early stages as Na Piarsaigh dominated proceedings, running in six goals on their way to victory.

David Boyle top-scored on the night as he bagged three goals for the Rock Road outfit.

The full-forward struck the net twice in the opening period, while Gerard Smyth and Stephen McGuinness also raised the green flag as Na Piarsaigh had built up a 4-6 to 0-3 by the time the half-time whistle sounded.

The pattern changed little in the second half as the Naps continued to pick off their scores at will.

Niall McManus led the way for Dowdallshill with three points on the night, while Noel Finnegan and Daniel Mulligan were also on target.

However, the main action was at the other end where Boyle completed his hat-trick, while Seán Geaney also found the net to complete victory.

The winners are certain to face a much more testing challenge in their next outing this weekend when they take on John Mitchel’s in what could be a crucial game in determining who makes it through from the group, while Dowdallshill face another tough task against Glyde Rangers.

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK: Damien McCrink; Fionn Tipping 0-1, Shane Roddy, John Galligan; Joe Woods 0-2, Mickey Woods, Tommy Muckian 0-1; Cormac McCartney, Mark Larkin 0-2; Ciarán Murphy 0-1, Gerard Smyth 1-2, Seán Geaney 1-3; Robbie Murphy, David Boyle 3-0, Stephen McGuinness 1-0. Subs: James Mahoney for R Murphy, Aidan Marks for McCrink, Alan McCartney for Boyle, Ronan McCartney 0-1 for M Woods, Stephen Arrowsmith 0-2 for C Murphy.

DOWDALLSHILL: Emmet O’Brien; Seán Duffy, Darragh Newman, Dylan McDonald; Paddy McKenna, Stephen Murray, Dillon Curran; Justin Halley, Paul Flynn; Donal Magennis, Jack McGailey, Cathal Sheridan; Martin Óg O’Brien, Niall McManus 0-3, Paul Gill. Subs: Noel Finnegan 0-1 for Magennis, Daniel Mulligan 0-1 for Murray, Kevin McGonagle for McManus, Paudie Murray for O’Brien, Stephen King for McKenna.

REFEREE: Cathal Sweeney (Stabannon Parnells).