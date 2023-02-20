Bowden brothers star as Meath pick up Down win in Leo Murphy Cup

Meath's Alan Bowden played against Down at the weekend. Picture: Sportsfile

The Bowden brothers, Alan and Tom, accounted for 2-5 as Meath built on their fine opening display against Tyrone to win comfortably enough in the Leo Murphy Cup U20 competition at the Burren last Saturday.

Meath started with eight changes from the side that shared the spoils against the Red Hands and it was the older of Bowden brothers who top-scored with a tally of 1-4.

Tom, who scored the equalising point in the opening round, again proved his worth as an impact sub with a contribution of 1-1 following his introduction for the final 20 minutes.

There were also good displays from Liam Kelly, Seán Emmanuel and John McDonagh.

Meath take on Antrim in round three, which is a home match, on Saturday week.

MEATH: Oisín McDermott; Ben Moran, Liam Kelly, Conor Ennis; John Finnerty, Brian O’Reilly, John O’Regan; Jack Kinlough, Seán Emmanuel; John McDonagh 0-4 (4f), Ruairí Kinsella 0-2 (2f), Killian Smyth; Aaron Murphy, Oisín Keogh, Alan Bowden 1-4 (0-3f). Subs: Billy Hogan for McDermott (HT), Tom Bowden 1-1 for McDonagh (40), Christian Finlay for Murphy (40), Charlie O’Connor for Smyth (50), Eoghan Frayne 0-1 for Keogh (55).