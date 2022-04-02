Blues are champions as Mochta’s curse another Sheelan Cup nightmare

Writing off Newtown Blues is like condemning the All Blacks, Morgan Freeman or Laochra Gael to the scrapheap – they just keep proving people wrong with timeless displays.

This scribbler turned to county chairman Peter Fitzpatrick early in the second half of Friday night’s Sheelan Cup final with a forecast. “At least we’ll have a senior championship this year.”

A small smile streaked across his face, his concurrence was palpable. It may only have been April 1, but Blues are certainly no fools and they played with the swagger and conviction that was absent since last annexing Joe Ward in 2019.

Ardee St Mary’s seem to have got their act together as well with injuries clearing up and a fresh input from the sideline, while St Fechin’s, St Bride’s and Mattock Rangers are smug about their prospects.

The top two, champions Naomh Máirtín and consistent St Mochta’s, have company in the contender’s stable, that’s a guarantee.



FROM THE MOMENT…

Blues looked winners of this decider from the moment they sauntered out for their warm-up. There was a cut to their stride that suggested a return of their unique arrogance.

They were in tandem as Mochta’s moved in dribs and drabs. This was supposed to be the Louth Villagers’ landmark appearance, an occasion in which they ended a four-final run of defeats at senior level.

Instead, it was nightmarish and compounded by the very unfortunate, serious leg injury sustained by substitute Dylan Farrell. An innocuous collision with 12 minutes to play triggered a three-quarter of an hour delay on a bitterly cold night as an ambulance was awaited.

Both teams went back to the dressing rooms and the majority of the scant crowd headed for the gate as Farrell was comforted by the club medics on duty.

A game which started at 8:30pm was finally called to a halt shortly after 10:30pm, though the contest tag was already removed from the equation somewhere in the region of nine o’clock.

Blues, while very wasteful, were 1-7 to 0-4 in front at half-time and fresh after rattling the crossbar through Conor Moore.

They defended with such vigour and aggression and attacked with absolute precision. Five or six passes and score from deep inside their own territory.

Mochta’s, meanwhile, couldn’t penetrate and with Declan Byrne having a rare off night with shots from play, looked resigned to their fate fairly prematurely.

Much has been made of the Jocks’ half-back line power in recent years. Well, Alan Connor, Emmet Carolan and Fergal Donohoe aren’t half-bad either. Their midfield is cogent and attackers blistering, Ian Connor orchestrating and Conor Branagan the focal point.

With a wealth of talent still to come back, the signs are ominous.

St Mochta’s: Jason Callan; Liam Lawlor, Ben Goss-Kieran, David Lennon; Andrew English, Darren McMahon, Conor Garland; Danny Kindlon 0-1, Gerry Garland 0-1; Philip Englishby, Jamie Farrell, Eamonn O’Neill; Ciaran McMahon 0-2m, Declan Byrne 0-5f, Cormac Smyth. Subs: Dylan Farrell, Ryan Cash.

Newtown Blues: Johnny McDonnell; Evan McConnon, Thomas Costello, Conor Ayson; Alan Connor, Emmet Carolan 0-1, Fergal Donohoe; Chris Reid, Ciaran Cluskey-Kelly; Jamie Kelly 0-1, Ian Connor, Conor McGuirk 0-1; Emmet Murray 0-2, Conor Branagan 1-4 (0-2f, 0-1m), Conor Moore 0-3. Subs: Declan McNamara, John Kermode.

Referee: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers).