Billy’s goal key as Clans surprise O Raghallaighs in Darver

Clan na Gael 1-9 O Raghallaighs 1-8

Billy Smith scored a goal for Clan na Gael in their surprise championship victory over O Raghallaighs in Darver on Saturday night. Expand

Caoimhín Reilly, in Darver

Clan na Gael produced the upset of the weekend in overcoming Division 2 champions O Raghallaighs by the minimum in Darver on Saturday night.

Billy Smith’s tidy second half goal was pivotal to the Ecco Road men upsetting the odds in a rematch of the 2011 final – which the Drogheda side won.

