Billy’s goal key as Clans surprise O Raghallaighs in Darver

Clan na Gael produced the upset of the weekend in overcoming Division 2 champions O Raghallaighs by the minimum in Darver on Saturday night.

Billy Smith’s tidy second half goal was pivotal to the Ecco Road men upsetting the odds in a rematch of the 2011 final – which the Drogheda side won.

Having averaged 20 points per game during their successful league campaign, Niall Ronan’s side were far from their best and Clans could easily have prevailed by a greater margin only for substitute Daniel Reilly’s punch to the net and Eoin Moore’s fabulous register to eat into what had seemed to be a comfortable, six-point cushion.

Up front, Alan O’Neill had Seán O’Hanlon in impressive form, with Robbie Curran and Conall McKeever getting on top at midfield, as Clans took a deserved 0-5 to four lead to half-time.

There was an expectation that the Dundalk outfit would adopt a fairly defensive approach pre-match but aside from Paul Gore, who was a hugely effective sweeper in front of O Raghallaighs’ prolific inside forward line, every other Clans man attacked with intent in a match that only really came to life after the interval.

And it’s not as though the lead flattered the underdogs, who hit six wides and made Joe Flanagan work on a few occasions during the opening period.

The North Road natives simply took too long to find their groove going forward with neither Ben Rogan nor Kyle McElroy getting the better of markers Craig Callan and Brian McDonnell respectively. Meanwhile, it was telling that Barry Flanagan was replaced late in the affair having met his match in the form of big Gerard Curran.

Smith’s three-pointer, on 44 minutes, had Clans five to the good and they were six clear entering the dying embers despite losing Jason Cullen, firstly to a black card and then a further yellow having only re-entered the fray, ensuring O’Neill’s team would have to play out a tense finish with 14 players.

O Raghallaighs’ much-needed goal came courtesy of wonderful trickery and strength by McElroy along the endline, with his pass met firmly by inrushing Reilly, and when Moore made it a single-point game, Clans looked on edge.

But, crucially, they never gave O Raghallaighs, who hit eight wides during the second half, even the slightest opening, seeing out the hour to record a vital victory.

CLAN NA GAEL: Seán Smyth; Gerard Curran, Craig Callan, Brian McDonnell; Paul Crewe 0-1, Conor Noonan 0-1, Conor Smith; Conall McKeever, Robbie Curran 0-3 (1f); Paul Gore, Jason Cullen 0-1, John Byrne; Mark McGeown, Billy Smith 1-0, Seán O’Hanlon 0-3. Subs: Ian Carr, Mark Newell, Tiernan Weldon, Paul Martin.

O RAGHALLAIGHS: Joe Flanagan; Emmet King, Alan Doyle, Dáire O’Rourke; Jack Carr, Christ Smith, Ewan Sweeney; James Moonan, Ruairí Moore 0-1 (45); Olan Walshe 0-1, Eoin Moore 0-3, Danny Morgan; Kyle McElroy 0-3 (1f), Ben Rogan, Barry Flanagan. Subs: Daniel Reilly, Joe Meehan, Cillian Curran, James Morgan, John Horan.

REFEREE: Stephen Johnson (Glen Emmets).