Big wins for Dundalk Young Irelands and Glen Emmets in Louth LGFA junior football championship

Aoife Byrne catches the ball for St Mochta's in their SFC victory over St Fechin's on Sunday. Picture: Warren Matthews

Dundalk Young Irelands 5-12

Cuchulainn Gaels 3-10

Dundalk Young Irelands produced a superb performance to beat Cuchulainn Gaels on Sunday morning.

In just their second season since reforming, they have made good progress under the guidance of Chris Doyle. While a very young side, they have in their ranks possibly the best forward in this grade in Victoria Prendergast

The ex-Geraldines star was instrumental in this win with a tally of 2-8.

The Dundalk side built up a big, early lead and despite a strong comeback, Cuchulainn Gaels were unable to close the gap.

Young Irelands: Elaine McCann; Sonya McEnaney, Emma Killeen, Nita Whelan; Claire Dignam, Emily Mulpeter, Sarah Connelly; Libby Thurnbull, Vikki Obi; Emily Molloy 1-0, Claire O’Callaghan 0-4, Vic Prendergast 2-8; Claire Staunton, Bronagh Quinn, Shannon Savage 2-0. Subs: Louise Dillon, Rebecca McGinn, Laura Valentine, Emma McEneaney.

Cuchulainn Gaels: Karen Kirean; Marissa McQuaid, Emma McArdle, Michelle O’Hagan 0-4; Eireann McLaughlin 2-2, Caoimhe Rogers 1-0, Sarah Keenan 0-1; Aisling Connolly 0-1, Molly Cassidy 0-2; Ella Murphy, Annamay McGuinness, Denim McLaughlin; Caitlin O’Hare, Kristy Quigley, Margarita McGivern. Subs: Emily Ward, Rosa Cassidy.

Referee: Declan Dunne (John Mitchel’s).

Glen Emmets 8-16

Dundalk Gaels 0-2

Glen Emmets came out on the winning side in their junior championship opener in Cusack Park on Sunday morning.

The Tullyallen women started brightly with a goal from Rebecca Tully straight from the throw-up which was won by Jade Gilkes and carried forward by Aoife Russell.

Emmets forwards continued this scoring run in the first half with five of the six attackers registering scores – Nicole Tully, Rebecca Tully, Heather Breen and Kiera McWilliams among the registrars.

Aoife Copas and Caoimhe Crichton hit points for Gaels who trailed 3-9 to 0-2 at the break.

The second half started like the first half with a quick goal from Tully and further goals and points by Russell, Emma Markey, Noone, Clodagh McHugh and the Tully sisters.

Glen Emmets: Katie McCabe; Jenni Malone, Katie Carolan, Leah Marrett; Cliodhna Russell, Rebecca Carolan, Kacey Flanagan; Jade Gilkes, Aoife Russell 1-0; Kiera McWilliams 0-1, Rebecca Tully 1-2, Clodagh McHugh 0-1; Brooke Carroll, Nicole Tully 4-3, Heather Breen 0-5. Subs: Nikki Noone 1-3 for Breen, Emma Markey 1-0 for McWilliams, Ellen McCarthy for McHugh, Aoife Lennon for C Russell, Michaela Farnan for Marrett, Grace Strafford, Rachel Leonard, Leah Bastinelli.

Dundalk Gaels: Colleen Mulpeter; Niamh Sloan, Louise O’Connell, Sadhbh Lambert; H Mackle, Kathryn O’Hara, Louise Duffy; Ruth Burlingham, Sarah Harlin; Caoimhe Crichton 0-1, Alannah Kelly, Emma Nelson; Sarah McDonnell, Aoife Copas 0-1, Sarah McAleer.

Referee: Stephen Devlin (Naomh Fionnbarra).