‘BB’s winning matches’ – Dundalk-native Brian Brady leads Inniskeen to Monaghan hurling glory

Brian Brady has now guided teams to hurling championship glory in four counties having overseen Inniskeen Grattans’ incredible victory over Castleblayney in Clones on Sunday afternoon.

The Dundalk-native, who lives in Kilkerley, worked alongside player/manager Niall Arthur, Philip Harvey and Niall Butler in masterminding the end of Blayney’s seven-in-a-row bid on a 1-11 to 0-13 scoreline.

Having led Killeavy to Armagh junior success in 2014, Brady oversaw Naomh Moninne’s Louth senior triumph three years later and was at the helm of Cootehill Celtic for their Cavan victory of 12 months ago.

Three of the four wins have been by one-point margins, while Moninne dethroned Fechin’s in 2017 by just a brace.

"How lucky could you be?,” asked Brady, through a deep laugh.

"They won the junior final last year and we lost to Blayney 3-28 to 0-13 a few weeks ago but we were quietly confident. It’s great, I suppose I’m hanging around Inniskeen since managing the camogie team in 1994.”

Former Pearse Óg and Louth players Brian Minogue and Mike Lyons were part of Grattans’ starting XV, with ex-Knockbridge and Louth ace Trevor Hilliard voted man of the match and Arthur, the Clare-native who played for the Reds in 2018, also starring. Louth camogie manager Pauric Dowdall was the goalkeeper.