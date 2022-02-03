Bay happy with NEFL’s play-off change

Bay FC are happy with the North East League’s about-turn allowing them a one-off chance to retain their Premier Division status.

Although the return to the usual play-off format will have a serious drawback for Bay with a further delay of a month before the showdown with First Division opponents, either Kentstown or Chord. The pair plays this Sunday, February 6, to decide who it will be.

Bay played their last game in the league on November 28, meaning it will be almost three months since they last had a competitive outing.

With the season over – having been extended by seven weeks – the League tried to come up with a “fair and balanced” way to resolve the crux over promotion and relegation pertaining to the Premier and First Divisions. The showdown between Kentstown and Chord wasn’t played.

The League decided on an arrangement whereby the three teams involved in the promotion/relegation issue would be paired together in a specially selected group in the Kilmessan Shield competition in March with the winner earning the prize to compete in the top-flight for the new campaign. This was without consulting with the three teams.

Bay objected and lodged an appeal with the Leinster Football Association. From their perspective the plan was not acceptable and felt they were “being unfairly punished when we were open and ready to play the play off for seven weeks but the League choose to prioritise to play cup fixtures (and ran out of time)”.

Other grounds of dissatisfaction included that it would entail Bay playing two games instead of one to retain their Premier Division place, while the second tier teams would have two bites of the cherry to go up.

In the wake of this development, the League applied and was granted a further two-week extension to the season to complete the programme. Thus there was no need for the Leinster FA to hear the Bay appeal.

Bay, for their part, were “happy to play the game. It’s all we wanted that it was one game to decide our future and not the format previously put forward”, manager Damien Bellew said.

However, he added: “It’s disappointing it took an appeal for a change of direction. As it’s delayed the play-off by an additional four weeks now. But at least we aren’t dragging this issue into the 2022 season.”