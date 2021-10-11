Barrs and Roche set for relegation showdown

Clan Na Gael 2-11

Naomh Fionnbarra 1-10

An early blitz that saw Clan Na Gael surge into a eight-point lead by the first water break, proved decisive as the Dundalk outfit sealed their Intermediate status with a game to spare.

After failing to emerge from a group that they would have been expected to handle at the outset, the Castletown outfit went into this game hoping they weren’t on a slippery slope.

But they put that notion to bed with a lightning start in DkIT as an early Robbie Curran goal opened a 1-3 to 0-0 lead.

Naomh Fionnbarra, who put it up to Kilkerley Emmets in their final group game, did steady the ship in the second quarter, but were hit by another sucker punch just before half-time when Conall McKeever netted Clans second goal.

That made it 2-6 to 0-4 at half-time, leaving the Barrs with it all to to do in the second period.

The gap was still at eight by the second-half water break, but a Mairtin Murphy goal gave the Finbarrs a sliver of hope in the closing stages.

But Clans held firm to escape from the relegation battle at the first time of asking.

Naomh Fionnbarra get another chance against Roche Emmets this weekend in a repeat of the 2015 JFC final, which they won quite handsomely.

Clan Na Gael: Cillian Rice; Paul Gartland, Craig Callan, Brian McDonnell; Pual Crewe 0-2, Craig Long, Tiernan Weldon; Robbie Curran 1-4 (2f), Ray McCabe; Conall McKeever 1-0, Shane Carroll 0-1, Gavin Gaffey 0-1; Paul Martin 0-1, Sean O’Hanlon 0-1, Mark McGeown. Subs: M Lee for S O’Hanlon, Stephen Coleman 0-1 for P Martin.

Naomh Fionnbarra: Dáithí Woods; Kalum Regan, Brendan Simms, James Butterly; Adam Hanratty 0-1, Hugh McGrane, Padraig Butterly; John Doyle, Stephen O’Reilly 0-2; Maírtin Murphy 1-0, Conor Osborne, Michael McArdle 0-1; Thomas McCreesh 0-4 (4f), Ciaran Markey 0-1, Hugh Osborne 0-1. Subs: Ciarán Boyle for John Doyle (26), Nicholas Butterly for Pádraig Butterly (h-t), Oisin Madden for Hugh McGrane (h-t), Conor Boyle for Brendan Simms (55).

O Raghallaighs 1-11

Roche Emmets 0-10

A missed penalty that would have fired Roche Emmets into a five-point lead just after half-time turned out to be a major turning point in a tense relegation play-off semi-final in Darver on Friday night.

The normally dead-eyed Barry O’Hare missed from the spot ess than three minutes into the second-half and to rub salt in Roche wounds O Raghallaigh’s enjoyed a match-winning purple patch straight afterwards.

In the 12 or so minutes after the penalty that could have saw them open a commanding lead, Roche Conceded 1-4 without reply at the other to ironically trail by five heading into the final quarter.

The Drogheda side’s major was a big moment for Ben, but for once it wasn’t Rogan as Ben Smyth fired to the net.

After that short by devastating scoring burst O Raghallaigh’s shut up shop in the closing stages to ensure they won’t feature in a relegation play-off final for the second year in a row.

The goal was actually the first time the Drogheda outfit led in the game as Emmets always had their noses in front after opening an ealry 0-3 to 0-0 lead.

They turned at half-time two ahead, 0-7 to 0-5 and looked set to take a firmer grip on the game when the penalty was awarded.

Roche now face Naomh Fionnbarra in the play-off decider with one the last two JFC winners destine for a return to the bottom grade.

O Raghallaigh’s: Robert Smith; Ciaran Brassil, Alan Doyle, Danny Morgan 0-1; Emmet King, James Moonan, Euan Sweeney; Eoin Moore 0-1, Ruairí Moore 0-1(f); Ben Smyth 1-1, Kyle McElroy 0-4 (1f, 145’), Cillian Curran; Chris Smith; Ben Rogan 0-3 (1m, 1f), John Horan. Subs: Olan Walshe for Curran (26), Danny Reilly for Horan (43).

Roche Emmets: Jamie O’Hare; Dermot Carthy, David Quigley, Gerry Browne; Joe Bishop, Sean Dawe, Caoimhin Reilly; Peter Lynch 0-1, Martin Carroll; Mark Byrne 0-1, Glen Stewart 0-2, Shane Byrne; Barry O’Hare 0-5 (3f), Mark Reynolds, James McDonnell 0-1. Subs: David O’Connell for M Byrne, Andrew Carroll for S Dawe, Harry O’Connell for G Browne.