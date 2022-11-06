Bannon and Reid strike late as Mattock Rangers deny Sean O’Mahony’s in Louth Junior 2B Championship final

Class, as they say, is permanent and David Reid remains a class apart in the Mattock Rangers red and black.

The veteran forward added a sixth championship medal to his haul with the winning goal in Friday night’s entertaining Junior 2B final against Sean O’Mahony’s in Darver, as the Collon men completed a dramatic, and very late, smash and grab victory.

Trailing by four points with five minutes to play, having converted just once in the second half, another of the club’s long-serving heroes, Daniel Bannon, almost ripped a hole in the top corner of the net after a flowing move that involved both Seán Clarke and Ruairí Hickey.

And then, the hugely impressive Conor Lenaghan took off down the left wing, stepping his way past two O’Mahony’s defenders before laying on for Reid, who was unceremoniously hacked down, with referee Paul Kneel not hesitating in spreading his arms.

Reid stepped up only to see his effort saved by Liam Clarke, but the rebound fell kindly for the match’s leading marksman to finish at the second attempt.

It was an incredible way to finish a match that had looked virtually certain to go the way of the Point Road men. Rangers had began the encounter very brightly, but appeared to tire as the first half developed and their challenge looked ragged entering the closing period.

But with four of the Dundalk side’s seven wides coming after half-time, at which stage the match was level at 0-6 apiece, O’Mahony’s left Mattock in the game despite Conor McGailey and Scott Hearty landing impressive points from range.

Reid fired all bar one of Rangers’ points during the opening half, including a wonderful effort off his left which bisected the posts from the acutest of angles. Terry Donegan, a selector with the Collon men, shook his head and giggled as he marched back towards the dugout. Class, as they say…

Not that O’Mahony’s didn’t impress themselves, growing into the ascendency and displaying no shortage of pace or skill when attacking. Five of their first half points came from play, with four different men getting on the scoresheet.

And they seemed set to translate their general superiority into registers with five of the second period’s six points coming by an early stage of the fourth quarter. Though they never quite shook the victors off and by failing to add to the 13 goals they had scored en route to the decider, O’Mahony’s could not feel comfortable.

Duly, Mattock pounced – as their older vintage have done so often in the past. Their burst was both ruthless and decisive.

SEAN O’MAHONY’S: Liam Clarke; Ciarán Finan, Ronan Byrne, David Tippins, Oisín Breen, Robert Clarke, Ciarán Redmond; Liam Dullaghan 0-1, Tiernan Cassidy 0-1; Scott Hearty 0-2, Mark Duffy, Brian McGuirk; Mark Traynor 0-1, Conor McGailey 0-6 (3f), Aaron Mackin. Subs: Dean Carroll for Tippins (HT), Conor Murphy for Duffy (45), Barry Mackin for Cassidy (58)

MATTOCK RANGERS: Mike Englishby; Ciarán Maguire, Ben Quail, Jack Grimes; Darren Henry, Coillte Hickey, Conor Lenaghan 0-1; Daniel Bannon 1-0, Jason Condon; Adam Flynn, Seán Clarke, JP Watters; Aaron Smith, Seán Clarke 0-1, David Reid 1-5 (0-3f). Subs: Oisín Maguire for C Maguire (17), Eddie Condon for Smith (58).

REFEREE: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets).